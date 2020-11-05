2020 ElectionErika JayneBachelor NationKris JennerPhotosVideos

See Kris Jenner's Most Heartfelt Moments With Her 10 Grandchildren

For master momager and matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, there is one title that Kris Jenner cherishes the most: Grandma. Take a look at some of her special moments with all of her grandkids.

By Megan Larratt Nov 05, 2020 2:00 PM

Nothing compares to a grandmother's love.

Entrepreneurial mom Kris Jenner always leads the charge for all six of her incredibly successful children, and it's no secret that the family is extremely close.

Ever since the start of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2007, Kris has carried her family from ordinary success to next-level stardom, creating one of the world's most recognizable brands.

The protective mom of six certainly has her hands full, but Kris regularly shares what is most important to her.

"Being a mother is by far the greatest blessing. My children are my most precious gifts and I am so beyond proud of each and every one of them," she shared on Instagram back in 2017. In recognition of her daughters' sacrifices and contributions to the family, she continued saying, "It brings me so much joy to watch you raise my beautiful grandchildren. You are… such incredible mommies and you teach us all daily about patience, selflessness and unconditional love."

In 2009, the family celebrated with the introduction of her first grandchild, Mason Dash Disick. Now a grandmother of ten, this powerful boss queen still puts family first and always ensures her grandchildren know it.

In honor of Kris' 65th birthday, let's take a look back at some of her special moments with her adorable grandchildren below. Get ready to feel the love.

Kris Jenner/Instagram
Fierce Fendi

Kris Jenner and granddaughter North West posed together while shooting photos for Fendi. North is learning from the best!

Kris Jenner/Instagram
Pastel Princesses (Perfection)

Kris and granddaughter Dream Kardashian celebrated North West and Penelope Disick's unicorn birthday party together. Snuggled up for some fun in the backyard, the cute unicorn in Kris' lap surely steals the show!

Kris Jenner/Instagram
Christmas Koala

While celebrating at the family's iconic Christmas Party in 2018, Kris stopped to take a sweet snap with daughter Khloe Kardashian and granddaughter True Thompson. No one does Christmas quite like the Kardashians!

Kris Jenner/Instagram
Matching Magic

Kris posed with her granddaughter Penelope in beautiful matching outfits while at home. When life gives you lemons, take a cute picture with your granddaughter!

Kris Jenner/Instagram
Saint Smooches

This adorable moment shows that no matter where Grandma is, the kids are missing her! Baby Saint West really seized the moment to give Kris a quick peck.

Albert Michael/startraksphoto.com
Pony Play

For Mason Disick's second birthday party, this loving grandma helped her grandson ring around the rosy on a pony!

Kris Jenner/Instagram
Silly Selfies

While on a tropical vacation in 2018, Kris posed with daughter Khloe and granddaughter True while they all stuck their tongues out. Looks like silliness runs in the family!

Kris Jenner/Instagram
Psalm Sweetness

Kris paused to share a sweet moment with her youngest grandson, Psalm West, giving him a gentle kiss on the cheek. Look at that cute face!

Kris Jenner/Instagram
Birthday Energy

Watch out for dinosaurs! This cute duo had too much fun together celebrating Saint's second birthday. The Jurassic themed party couldn't scare him as long as Grandma had his back!

Kris Jenner/Instagram
Backyard Giggles

Three peas in a pod! Kris spent some time with Khloe and True outside relaxing. 

Kris Jenner/Instagram
Pink Sweater Snuggles

While out to dinner with son Rob Kardashian and his adorable daughter Dream, the family snapped a quick photo complete with some Grandma snuggles. Look at that incredible pink sweater!

Kris Jenner/Instagram
Gentle Smiles

Sweet Chicago West beamed while hanging out with mom Kim Kardashian and Kris at Saint's birthday party. 

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/French Select/Getty Images
Givenchy with Grandma

In 2014, this matriarch sat with her daughter Kim and granddaughter North for Givenchy's show in Fashion Week. Sitting in the front row, this family moment with three generations is serving a look and a whole lot of love. 

Khloe Kardashian / Snapchat
Dinner Time Dances

A perfect place for a little performance, Kris had a special guest with dinner. North needed some snuggles while dancing a bit with her grandma!

