People's Choice Awards 2020 Winners: The Complete List

Related : Demi Lovato's "Full-Circle Moment" at 2020 PCAs

And the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards winners are...

The 2020 PCAs are airing live tonight at 9 p.m. on E! and artists across music, movies, TV and pop culture are already being crowned winners during the only award show voted on by the people! Fans cast over one billion votes this year—yes, you read that right!—and have decided who was the best of the best in 2020.

So many amazing stars are nominated tonight, including Justin Bieber and Lady Gaga, who each have 7 nominations, making them the most nominated male and female artists of the night respectively. Other notable names who could win tonight include music stars like Meghan Thee Stallion, Ariana Grande, Cardi B and The Weeknd, TV stars like Cole Sprouse, Ellen Pompeo, Dan Levy and Issa Rae and movie stars like Will Smith, Charlize Theron, Tiffany Haddish and Noah Centineo.

And don't forget all the athletes, social stars, comedians and beauty influencer nominees, too!