Anna Faris Isn't the First: When Stars Leave Hit TV Shows

Mom is about to be down a mom.
When the CBS sitcom returns for season eight on Thursday, Nov. 5, it will do so with an Anna Faris-sized hole in its cast. After starring as struggling alcoholic Christy Plunkett since the series' premiere in 2013, the actress shocked fans by announcing that she was leaving the role behind to pursue other opportunities. All this just days before production on the delayed new season was set to commence.
"The past seven years on Mom have been some of the most fulfilling and rewarding of my career," she said in an early September statement. "I'm so thankful to [Chuck Lorre], the writers, and my amazing castmates for creating a truly wonderful work experience. While my journey as Christy has come to an end, allowing me to pursue new opportunities, I'll be watching next season and rooting for my TV family."
Faris' departure leaves Allison Janney, who stars as Christy's own mom and fellow AA attendee Bonnie, as the show's sole lead—though she remains supported by series regulars Mimi Kennedy, Jaime Pressly, Beth Hall, Kristen Johnston and William Fichtner.
Speaking with Entertainment Tonight about the path forward, Janney said, "It's a huge loss for the show to not have Anna because she was part of creating a character, Christy, that everyone fell in love with. I think I'll miss the most, for me, the relationship between Bonnie and Christy, even though that will still continue [off screen]."
While the details of Christy's absence from the comedy remain to be seen, the producers have confirmed that the part will not be recast. Rather, the season premiere will simply explain her away. Co-creator Gemma Baker told TVLine, "One of the beautiful things about recovery is that quite often people's lives get bigger and better than they could have imagined. And that will be Christy's experience. We are pretty sure that our audience, many of whom have been rooting for Christy since the pilot, will be happy for her and satisfied by her new path."
Mom is hardly the first series in TV history to lose a lead actor. While we wait to see exactly how the writers handled Faris' departure, take a look at all those stars who've similarly left the party early.
Mom returns Thursday, Nov. 5 at 9 p.m. on CBS.