Katy Perry Put Her Transforming Talent to Good Use With an "I Voted" Sticker Costume

If you had any doubts, Katy Perry found the perfect outfit to let you know that she voted in the 2020 presidential election.
The Smile singer, who recently welcomed her first child, daughter Daisy Dove, with fiancé Orlando Bloom, 43, may be in the throes of new motherhood, but that didn't stop her from debuting another larger-than-life transformation. Ahead of Election Day, she shared a video of herself on Nov. 2 walking around with a life-size "I Voted" sticker on her head. Fortunately, there was a cutout for fans to see Perry's face—albeit covered with a face mask amid the coronavirus pandemic—as she stood at an intersection hyping up drivers in their cars.
With the video set to her new track, "Not the End of the World," Perry quoted the lyrics in the post's caption. "It's not the end of the world No, not the end of the world Throw on your fancy attire, fears in the fire Don't lose hope."
She closed her message by encouraging everyone to vote and to spread the word. "TOMORROW IS ELECTION DAY!" she added. "Tell your mom, tell your dad, tell complete strangers on the street to #VOTENOW #BRINGAFRIEND #BRINGASNACK #TAKEYOURBIKE #buthonkifyoualreadyvoted."
She previously gave fans a look at her giant sticker get-up on Oct. 27, one week ahead of Election Day.
The performer is no novice when it comes to standout costumes. Previously, she's dressed up as a glitzy chandelier at the Met Gala, later transformed into a hamburger and then revisited the look for Taylor Swift's "You Need to Calm Down" music video.
As for the important civic day, Perry has been taking to social media in recent months to encourage everyone to cast their vote.
Even as she celebrated her 36th birthday on Oct. 25, she did so with the election top of mind. "Thanks for the incredible amount of birthday love y'all. i am profoundly grateful for every year, even this freaky deaky one. miss you," Perry tweeted at the time. "Also, my wish is simple: vote."
