Why Julianne Hough Couldn't Commit to a Future With Brooks Laich

Julianne Hough is ready to start a new chapter after filing for divorce from husband Brooks Laich.
While the Dancing With the Stars alum separated from the former pro athlete in May, the duo did show signs of a possible reconciliation in recent months. However, on Nov. 2, E! News learned that the Safe Haven actress had officially submitted documents to end her marriage.
So, what went wrong? "She decided that at this point in her life, she wants too much freedom to be married," a source tells E! News. "She couldn't make a commitment to move forward and it wasn't fair to Brooks. He wants a family and to move ahead with his life."
According to the source, Hough, 32, and Laich, 37, just aren't on the same page.
"She loves him dearly and really wanted it to work," the insider shares, "but she always ends up back in the same place, which is realizing she doesn't want to be married at this time in her life."
A source previously told E! News that it was Hough who initiated the split, but as the insider noted, she was "really struggling with it and felt torn."
In the end, the source said that she "ultimately decided her heart wasn't in the marriage anymore and wanted to give herself the freedom and independence to experience new things."
And although Hough and Laich recently spent time together in Idaho, our insider said she returned home without him.
As fans may recall, Hough and Laich, who wed in July 2017, raised eyebrows in late August when they were spotted together in Los Angeles.
Around that time, a source told E! News that the ongoing global health crisis led Hough to reevaluate her relationship with Laich. "The pandemic and time isolating together and apart has forced both of them to do some serious soul searching," the insider shared. "Julianne realized that she misses Brooks' steadfast companionship."
However, it seems that time led the duo in separate directions.