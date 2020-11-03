Why Julianne Hough Couldn't Commit to a Future With Brooks Laich

Related : Julianne Hough & Brooks Laich Confirm Their Separation

Julianne Hough is ready to start a new chapter after filing for divorce from husband Brooks Laich.

While the Dancing With the Stars alum separated from the former pro athlete in May, the duo did show signs of a possible reconciliation in recent months. However, on Nov. 2, E! News learned that the Safe Haven actress had officially submitted documents to end her marriage.

So, what went wrong? "She decided that at this point in her life, she wants too much freedom to be married," a source tells E! News. "She couldn't make a commitment to move forward and it wasn't fair to Brooks. He wants a family and to move ahead with his life."

According to the source, Hough, 32, and Laich, 37, just aren't on the same page.

"She loves him dearly and really wanted it to work," the insider shares, "but she always ends up back in the same place, which is realizing she doesn't want to be married at this time in her life."