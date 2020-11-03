Khloe Kardashian Perfectly Shuts Down Pregnancy Speculation With One Tweet

Are Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson expecting? Not so fast.
Amid pregnancy rumors, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to social media to set the record straight. On Nov. 2, a Twitter user wrote, "Idc I'm still convinced @khloekardashian is going to tell us in a couple months that she's pregnant."
However, the Good American mogul didn't waste any time shutting down the speculation, replying, "Well my abs say otherwise babe."
Khloe is already the proud parent to 2-year-old daughter True Thompson, who she shares with Tristan. The family of three recently wore coordinating costumes for Halloween, with KoKo and the NBA player dressing up as Cleopatra and Mark Antony, respectively, and True sporting a matching gold ensemble.
Khloe opened up about co-parenting with Tristan during a recent episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
"It's one of the hardest things I think I've ever done," the 36-year-old said. "Because you have your own personal feelings. But when you can put those aside and you just put your child first. I mean, it sounds great when you're all in love and everything, but when you go through something, it's such a challenge. But to do it, I know how good I feel about it."
She also noted her parents "were that example" for her and that her sister Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick "are the same way" when it comes to co-parenting.
"You put your kids first," Khloe continued. "And it's hard sometimes, but it pays off. And they're happy, beautiful, flourishing children."
Khloe and Tristan broke up last year after he was accused of cheating on her in 2018 and in 2019. However, a source recently told E! News the two "are together and very happy." Although, the insider noted, "Khloe is hesitant and taking it very slow."
"Tristan has bent over backwards to be with her," the source shared. "He has apologized over and over and swears he is forever changed. She resisted for a long time, but he's slowly finding his way back in."