Dancing With the Stars Reveals the Final 7

Only seven dancers remain on Dancing With the Stars.
The ABC reality show just said goodbye to Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko on its first night of double dances, and while the competition is getting tighter, it does feel like some serious frontrunners have emerged.
Nev Schulman, Johnny Weir and Justina Machado are all fighting it out at the top, with Kaitlyn Bristowe and AJ McLean just behind them. Skai Jackson was also back at the top this week, though she also landed in the bottom two, which makes sense given how inconsistent her scores have been.
Nev and Kaitlyn have the most points this season as a whole, but Kaitlyn has struggled the past couple of weeks to hold onto her lead. Unfortunately for her, things are only going to get harder. Now that there's time for a second dance, everybody's gonna have to start learning more second dances.
Tonight's episode was supposed to feature the first double elimination, but instead it featured the first withdrawal.
Jeannie Mai was forced to leave the show after her doctor discovered that her sore throat was a lot more serious than anyone first thought. Jeannie was diagnosed with a rare condition called epiglottitis and had to go into emergency surgery on Monday afternoon. She later posted an update on Instagram.
"I would never imagine ever having to write this, but I made it safely out of my emergency surgery," she wrote. "I will be forever grateful to Dr. Nasseri who identified my potentially life-threatening condition. What simply started as a sore throat had unbeknownst to me become a dangerous infection that already closed at least 60% of my airway and resulted in a throat abscess that spread in a matter of 3 days."
Jeannie wrote that she was "devastated" that her Dancing With the Stars journey had to end this way, but she planned to vote for everyone left in the competition.
Keep up with all of the remaining dancers below!
Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.