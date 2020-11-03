Dancing With the Stars Reveals the Final 7

Related : Jeannie Mai Hospitalized and Forced to Exit "DWTS"

Only seven dancers remain on Dancing With the Stars.

The ABC reality show just said goodbye to Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko on its first night of double dances, and while the competition is getting tighter, it does feel like some serious frontrunners have emerged.

Nev Schulman, Johnny Weir and Justina Machado are all fighting it out at the top, with Kaitlyn Bristowe and AJ McLean just behind them. Skai Jackson was also back at the top this week, though she also landed in the bottom two, which makes sense given how inconsistent her scores have been.

Nev and Kaitlyn have the most points this season as a whole, but Kaitlyn has struggled the past couple of weeks to hold onto her lead. Unfortunately for her, things are only going to get harder. Now that there's time for a second dance, everybody's gonna have to start learning more second dances.

Tonight's episode was supposed to feature the first double elimination, but instead it featured the first withdrawal.