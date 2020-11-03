Here's Proof Ben Affleck Is Seeing "Impressive Results" as He Works With Trainer

Don't underestimate Batman in the middle of quarantine.

For some Americans, the coronavirus pandemic has brought along challenges when it comes to working out and breaking a sweat. After all, some gyms remain totally closed. But for Ben Affleck, he appears to have successfully found a way to focus on his health and fitness journey.

According to a source, the actor is currently working hard to slim down with help from a trainer.

"He has been incredibly dedicated and committed to his workouts and he is seeing impressive results," the insider shared with E! News. "Ben is in a great place in his life. Friends are so happy to see Ben happy and healthy and feeling good."

In fact, fans couldn't help but see a difference in Ben over the Halloween weekend. The 48-year-old showed off a trim figure while enjoying a nice afternoon stroll in Los Angeles on Oct. 31.