Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi Make Romance Instagram Official With Epic Couple's Halloween Costumes

It's not official until it's Instagram official.

Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi debuted their romance on social media with the unveiling of their Halloween costumes. While Jacob went as the late Elvis Presley, his girlfriend dressed up as the singer's ex Priscilla Presley.

The classic looks, which channeled the duo in the ‘70s, were brought to fruition by the hands of makeup artist Sam Visser. In a Nov. 1 Vogue photo spread, the 20-year-old makeup prodigy explained that the inspiration for the costumes was the brainchild of Kaia.

The model took to Instagram to share a few of the images from the photo shoot, one of which included boyfriend Jacob.

The internet created a buzz around the 19-year-old and Euphoria star's potential romantic ties since they were first seen together in Malibu, Calif. As fans may recall, a source told E! News in early September that the two were "definitely interested in each other" but not rushing into any relationship status.