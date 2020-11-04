10 Things You Didn't Know About Chris Sullivan—By Chris Sullivan

Our favorite celebrities may be open books, living their lives for all the world to see, but even they like to keep a few secrets. Until now. Welcome to E! News' 10 Things, where the stars themselves spill the goods just for you.
For five seasons now, Chris Sullivan has been making us laugh and cry on This Is Us.
As Kate Pearson's beloved husband Toby on the NBC drama, he's become an indispensable part of the ensemble behind the show's critical and commercial success since its premiere in the fall of 2016. And after another season full of time jumps and smiles-through-tears, the Emmy-winning audience favorite is now nominated for The Show of 2020 and The Drama Show of 2020 at this year's E! People's Choice Awards, taking place on Sunday, Nov. 15.
But much as we love the cast and the characters they play, how well do we really know them? As you'll soon find out, there's still so much to learn about Chris!
Get to know Chris a bit better, in his own words, as he takes part in E! News' 10 Things!
1. The first thing I do when I walk in the house, if they're home, [is] find my wife and son for some serious smooching.
2. As a kid, I could NOT sit still or be quiet in class. I recently went back through an old stack of elementary school report cards. "Does well in school. Talks too much."
3. The best gift I was ever given was a college education. My parents gave me that gift and it empowered me to pursue my passions in a way I would not have been able to, had I been paying off college loans.
4. My morning involves feeding the dogs, drinking the coffee and 20 minutes of the news. It also includes some time for contemplation and meditation. There's a window in our living room that is an excellent frame for the sunrise.
5. The best quote to describe me is: "An optimist is a person who believes the future is uncertain." — Robert Downey Jr.
6. I would like to be remembered as someone who made others feel like the best version of themselves.
7. My go-to karaoke song is "Kiss" by Prince. I am a large man with a strong falsetto.
8. The most starstruck I've been by a celebrity was when Steve Martin came to see a Broadway show I was in. After the show, I turned a corner backstage and there he was. I stopped dead in my tracks, turned on a heel and walked away. Never meet your heroes. They cannot live up to the unrealistic pedestal you have placed them on.
9. "Obvious Child" by Paul Simon stirs my soul and moves my feet, like a man possessed. Those drums kick in and I will not be stopped.
10. My favorite pop culture moment was Patti Smith accepting the 2016 Nobel Prize for Literature on behalf of Bob Dylan. If you haven't seen this performance, it is a demonstration of humility and vulnerability unlike any I've ever seen. The most powerful, female, punk rock poet of all time, delivering words written by THE songwriter of the last century, to a room of high society ball gowns and bowties. It's a sight to behold.
This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.
—Edited by Billy Nilles
