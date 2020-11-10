Relive the Biggest Moments From Last Year's 2019 E! People's Choice Awards

A lot can change in a year!

The 2019 E! People's Choice Awards were one for the books! All of your favorite movie actors, TV stars, music idols and so many more were on site for one of the biggest nights of award season. It was non-stop action to say the least.

Everything from Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's adorable PDA all night to Jennifer Aniston officially being crowned an icon, there was so much to love.

This year's 2020 E! People's Choice Awards are just days away with the live show happening this Sunday, Nov. 15 at 9 p.m. The votes are counted and its almost time to find out if your favorites will be going home with a PCA trophy for all their incredible work. If you can't wait another moment for the action, take a look at everything you forgot about from last year's show!

We've complied just a few of the biggest star-studded moments from 2019's epic event. Check out all the exciting things you may have forgotten about below.