Becca Kufrin Seemingly Reacts After Ex Garrett Yrigoyen Moves on With New Woman

Related : "Bachelorette's" Becca Kufrin Confirms Garrett Yrigoyen Split

It looks like there's a new woman in Garrett Yrigoyen's life—and it seems fans aren't the only ones who have noticed.

On Saturday, Oct. 31, the former Bachelorette contestant—who was famously engaged to Season 14's Becca Kufrin before their breakup earlier this year—appeared to make things Instagram official with a new leading lady.

"Happy Halloween," he captioned a photo of himself and yoga instructor Alex Farrar holding pumpkins. "Picked up a special pumpkin at the patch."

In the comment section, Yrigoyen further indicated the two are an item after responding to a teasing friend. "I'm impressed by the girl, but not the pumpkin," the person wrote. "I feel like you could have done way better... also, does she know what she's getting herself into?"

Yrigoyen responded, "Hahah she hasn't met you guys yet, so no." The friend added," She might realize she could have done better too... haha." Farrar joined in on the banter later on, commenting, "Bring it on."

Meanwhile, over on Kufrin's page, the former reality star posted a quote to her Instagram Story on Sunday, Nov. 1 that could be related to her ex's social media debut.

"Be mindful of how you react to people when you feel disrespected," the quote read. Kufrin added, "Sunday lesson" to her post.