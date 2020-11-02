Sophie Turner's Take on Princess Charlotte in Gary Janetti's The Prince Is Royally Perfect

Related : Prince George Adorably Shows Off Missing Tooth in 6th Birthday Pics

Sophie Turner is gearing up for a big HBO comeback—but it's not to reprise her role as Sansa Stark.

On Saturday, Oct. 31, Family Guy writer-producer Gary Janetti (also Brad Goreski's husband) took to Instagram to confirm that the 24-year-old former Game of Thrones star has been cast as Princess Charlotte in his new animated HBO Max series, The Prince.

According to Variety, Janetti will voice Prince George, which makes sense since the inspiration for the new show comes from his Instagram account, where he pokes fun at the royal family by sharing the sassy and fictional antics of Prince William and Kate Middleton's 6-year-old son. Some of his funniest posts can be found here, here and here.

And Janetti's latest Instagram video offered a tease of what's to come. In it, Prince George gears up for a Halloween party before welcoming his siblings, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2.