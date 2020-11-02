Your Monday Cheat Sheet

Everything You Need to Know This Week
Cheat Sheet: Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green's Jaw-Dropping Drama—Plus the Only Halloween Recap You Need

Megan Fox has some strong words for ex Brian Austin Green. Plus, we're recapping Halloween and prepping for Clare Crawley to blow up The Bachelorette. Read on for everything you need to know.

By Jamie Blynn Nov 02, 2020
Hello and welcome back to another riveting week in 2020. Yes, we're still in bed. Yes, we're still wearing elastic waist pants. And yes, we don't know if that will ever change.

However, we do have some exciting news to share: It's November. Now, you're probably thinking, "Wow thanks, I can read a calendar." But before you call us out for stating the obvious, allow us to expand. November isn't just a month, it's a lifestyle. When the clock went from 11:59 on October 31 to 12:00 on November 1, we put away our pumpkin candles, ate the last of our candy corn and turned off Halloweentown. Now, the house smells like peppermint, we're eating gingerbread cookies and preparing ourselves for Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas. Yes, we're skipping right over Thanksgiving and embracing the holiday spirit like a warm blanket on a snowy night. 

So, cue up Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas" and grab yourself a cup of hot chocolate. We just need five minutes of your time to fill you in on everything you missed while hanging the mistletoe. (Too soon? Never.)

2020 Holiday TV Content We Are Way Too Excited For

Double Tap For The Clapback
Six months after their third split, it seems Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green aren't seeing eye-to-eye as co-parents to Noah, 8, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4. So much so that after the actor posted a Halloween snap of him and Journey on Instagram, Megan accused him of using their brood for likes. "I know you love your kids," she commented. "But I don't know why you can't stop using them to posture via Instagram. You're so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I'm an absent mother, and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year. You have them half of the time. Congratulations, you truly are a remarkable human! Why do you need the Internet to echo back to you what should be inexhaustibly evident in the way your children love you?"

And friendly reminder that this exchange comes after BAG shaded Megan and her new relationship with Machine Gun Kelly. In August, when she described the rapper as her "Achingly Beautiful Boy," her ex took to Instagram to share photos of his sons using the exact. same. caption. Excuse us while we pick our jaws up off the ground.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

You're In Big Trouble Mister
Everywhere you look, everywhere you go…there are people talking about Lori Loughlin. After all, the Full House alum has officially begun her two month prison sentence amid the college admissions scandal. While she put on a brave face for her family—a real you've got it dude mentality, if you will—daughters Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli aren't taking the news so well. "Although the girls knew it was coming and have had time to prepare, it's still devastating to see their mom go," an insider told E! News. "Both Olivia and Bella are very distraught over it." As for the 56-year-old, she's begging fans to have some mercy. As she said back in August at the time of her sentencing, "I am ready to face the consequences and make amends."

The Walking Dead
Ahead of Halloween, Kanye West called upon the dead for a resurrection. Yes, for wife Kim Kardashian's 40th birthday, the "I Am a God" rapper gifted her with a hologram of her late fatherRobert Kardashian Sr. "A special surprise from heaven," Kim wrote alongside the video, which featured her dad recounting some of their favorite memories together. "It is so lifelike! We watched it over and over, filled with emotion." Naturally, Kanye also took four five seconds to pat himself on the back, too. After all, he programmed the former lawyer to tell Kim, "You married the most, most, most, most, most genius man in the whole world."

It's Time to Clare the Air
The most explosive moment in Bachelorette history is finally here. In a truly jaw-dropping sneak peek at the Thursday, Nov. 5 episode, we finally hear Chris Harrison say those seven words to Clare Crawley: "Congratulations, you've just blown up The Bachelorette." So what did she do exactly? TBD. But, we see boy band manager Kenny Braasch questioning whether Clare and obvious frontrunner Dale Moss started talking before the show and what we can only assume to be Tayshia Adams exiting a limo. Rest up Bachelor Nation because the journey—and the drama—are just beginning.

Before You Go...
We don't expect you to keep up with every single celebrity Halloween costume. So we did it for you. (You're so very welcome.) Go ahead and keep scrolling for every epic disguise we were blessed to see on TV, Instagram and, gasp, outside.

Instagram @morrisde
Kandi Burruss

"We decided to take it back to @maskedsingerfox #season3," the Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared on Instagram when revealing her family's epic costumes. 

Instagram
Jessica Simpson

"Happy Halloween from our Pig, Mummy and Maleficent," the fashion designer wrote on Instagram when showcasing her children's looks. 

Instagram
Tyler Hubbard

"This is what happens when you let your 2 year old decide what you're going to be for Halloween," the Florida Georgia Line member wrote. "#woody #toystory."

Instagram
Alicia Keys

"Fun times!" the Grammy winner wrote. "Happy Halloween!"

Instagram
Dorit Kemsley

"Halloween 2020," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wrote online

Instagram @blay.locks
Stephanie Hollman

With help from celebrity makeup artist Daniel Blaylock-Napolitan, Stephanie was able to channel one iconic Grease character.  "Greased lightning," the Real Housewives of Dallas star wrote on Instagram. "Had so much fun creating this with my family."

Instagram
Elizabeth Chambers

"An astronaut, Jojo Siwa and Wonder Woman," the actress wrote on Instagram. "Not a theme, but all American dream. Happiest Halloween from GC."

Instagram
Rachel Lindsay

"Janet Jackson circa 1990," the Bachelor Nation star shared on Instagram while looking back on "Love Will Never Do without You."

Instagram
Dylan Barbour & Hannah Godwin

"Thank you @mondrianlosangeles for being my castle for the weekend," the Bachelor Nation star wrote on Instagram.

Instagram / Alex Rodriguez
Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez

The two dressed up as '80s music icons Madonna and Bruce Springsteen.

Instagram / Kaitlyn Bristowe
Kaitlyn Bristowe & Jason Trawick

The Bachelor Nation couple dressed up as Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt from their 2020 virtual Fast Times at Ridgemont High table read benefit.

Instagram
Bretman Rock

"Remember that one scene in Incredibles 2 when Edna Mode had to babysit JackJack...yeah that's how I feel every time I babysit my sisters kids lol @babywontons First Halloween with me," the beauty influencer and YouTuber wrote on Instagram

Instagram
Tarek El Moussa & Heather Rae Young

"Happy Halloween from our crazy family to yours!!!" the Flipping 101 star wrote on Instagram. "You may see these pirates around the streets of Newport Beach tonight...beware."

Instagram
Patrick Schwarzenegger & Abby Champion

"We tried," the actor and model shared on Instagram when dressing up for the holiday.

Instagram
Maci Bookout & Taylor McKinney

"'I'm outspoken, good looking, love to party and have fun. - Joe Exotic," the Teen Mom OG star wrote on Instagram. "#happyhalloween #2020cantstopwontstop #savethetigers #wetakehalloweenseriously."

Instagram
Kelsea Ballerini

"I need to speak to the manager of 2020... #happyhalloween #karensofinstagram, the country music singer joked on Instagram

Instagram
Jessie James Decker & Eric Decker

The Deckers never disappoint on Halloween night!

Instagram
Hoda Kotb

"Sunnnnnyyyy days sweepin' the clouds awayyyyy!" the Today show co-anchor wrote. "Happy Halloween."

Instagram
Kate Hudson

"An appropriate costume for a night shoot," the actress wrote while wearing a Smash + Tess romper. 

Instagram
Jana Kramer & Mike Caussin

"On season 2 of Tiger King, love is in the air...Joe exotic and Carole live happily ever after with their cool cats," the former One Tree Hill star shared. "#halloween #coolcats #tigerking."

Instagram
Rob Dyrdek

"We take Halloween serious... our tradition on Halloween eve is to lock in on matching outfits and hit the streets in our ghoul mobile," the MTV star shared online. "Kids are all about it till dad zips up the skull face."

Instagram
Witney Carson

"Jack and Sally are expecting," the pregnant Dancing With the Stars pro wrote on Instagram when showing off her Halloween makeup from Jen Springer. 

Instagam
Jenna Bush Hager

"Halloween dress rehearsal!" the Today show co-host shared. "A fairy, a deer and an astronaut-queen walk into a bar...(or more like a socially distanced-outdoor?at-home dance party!) 2020 Halloween."

Instagram
Noah Cyrus, Tana Mongeau & Issa Italia

"Sabrina, Elle Woods and a Cowgirl had a séance last night," Noah captions her Instagram.

Startraksphoto.com/Michael Simon
James Kennedy & Raquel Leviss

The Vanderpump Rules couple enjoys OREO Cookie Pop on Halloween with Snack Pop at the Sunset Strip Drive-in Theatre.

Instagram
Tina Knowles-Lawson

Mrs. Knowles-Lawson gets into the spooky spirit with her Morticia Addams costume.

Instagram
Vanessa Hudgens

"When u FaceTime your bestie to get ready. THIS IS HALLOWEENNNNN," the actress shares on Instagram, as she shows off her festive outfit.

Vijat Mohindra
Lil Nas X

The singer brings on that "Super Bass" after dressing up as Nicki Minaj for Halloween.

Instagram / Kelly Ripa
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

The Live! With Kelly and Ryan co-host loves her Prince Charming.

Instagram / Neil Patrick Harris
Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka, Harper & Gideon

The couple and their 10-year-old twins dressed up as Willy Wonka, Slugworth, Veruca Salt and Charlie Bucket from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.

View More Photos From Stars Celebrate Halloween 2020
