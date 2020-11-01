Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick Play 2020 Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston for Halloween

Related : Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt's Steamy Table Read

Jennifer Aniston and ex-husband Brad Pitt's recent virtual reunion wasn't only heartwarming, it was inspiring.

So much so that Bachelor Nation couple Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick decided to dress up as them, exactly as they appeared onscreen separately, and reenact their sweet interaction for Halloween.

Aniston and Pitt had taken part in a virtual table read of the '80s cult film Fast Times at Ridgemont High in September to help benefit cast member Sean Penn's CORE nonprofit and REFORM Alliance. The former couple, who read Phoebe Cates and Judge Reinhold's roles, melted fans' hearts with their banter.

"Hi, Aniston," Pitt had said upon greeting his fellow cast mates.

"Hi, Pitt," Aniston replied, later calling her ex "Honey."

Bristowe posted on her Instagram on Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 31 an image depicting her as Aniston and Tartick as Pitt on a split-screen.

Tartick sported a teal shirt, a long blond wig and increased facial hair to resemble Pitt.

"Jen and Brad > Ross and Rachel," Bristowe wrote.