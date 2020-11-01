Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick Play 2020 Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston for Halloween

Jennifer Aniston and ex-husband Brad Pitt's recent virtual reunion wasn't only heartwarming, it was inspiring.
So much so that Bachelor Nation couple Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick decided to dress up as them, exactly as they appeared onscreen separately, and reenact their sweet interaction for Halloween.
Aniston and Pitt had taken part in a virtual table read of the '80s cult film Fast Times at Ridgemont High in September to help benefit cast member Sean Penn's CORE nonprofit and REFORM Alliance. The former couple, who read Phoebe Cates and Judge Reinhold's roles, melted fans' hearts with their banter.
"Hi, Aniston," Pitt had said upon greeting his fellow cast mates.
"Hi, Pitt," Aniston replied, later calling her ex "Honey."
Bristowe posted on her Instagram on Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 31 an image depicting her as Aniston and Tartick as Pitt on a split-screen.
Tartick sported a teal shirt, a long blond wig and increased facial hair to resemble Pitt.
"Jen and Brad > Ross and Rachel," Bristowe wrote.
Tartick posted on his Instagram a video of him and Bristowe reenacting Aniston and Pitt's brief but cute informal interaction.
Aniston and Pitt divorced in 2005 after four years of marriage. In recent years, they reunited in person a few times, including earlier this year at the 2020 SAG Awards and at a 2020 Golden Globes after-party.
See Bristowe and Tartick's costumes below and check out other celebs who dressed up as other stars over the years: