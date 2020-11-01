Chrissy TeigenNikki McKibbinKardashiansKelly RipaPhotosVideos

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick Play 2020 Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston for Halloween

Bachelor Nation couple Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick channeled Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt for Halloween in a very 2020 way. See their photo and video below.

By Corinne Heller Nov 01, 2020 8:50 PM
Jennifer AnistonBrad PittThe BachelorThe BacheloretteHalloweenHolidaysKaitlyn Bristowe
Jennifer Aniston and ex-husband Brad Pitt's recent virtual reunion wasn't only heartwarming, it was inspiring.

So much so that Bachelor Nation couple Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick decided to dress up as them, exactly as they appeared onscreen separately, and reenact their sweet interaction for Halloween.

Aniston and Pitt had taken part in a virtual table read of the '80s cult film Fast Times at Ridgemont High in September to help benefit cast member Sean Penn's CORE nonprofit and REFORM Alliance. The former couple, who read Phoebe Cates and Judge Reinhold's roles, melted fans' hearts with their banter.

"Hi, Aniston," Pitt had said upon greeting his fellow cast mates.

"Hi, Pitt," Aniston replied, later calling her ex "Honey."

Bristowe posted on her Instagram on Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 31 an image depicting her as Aniston and Tartick as Pitt on a split-screen.

Tartick sported a teal shirt, a long blond wig and increased facial hair to resemble Pitt.

"Jen and Brad > Ross and Rachel," Bristowe wrote.

photos
Bachelor Nation's Still-Rosy Romances

Tartick posted on his Instagram a video of him and Bristowe reenacting Aniston and Pitt's brief but cute informal interaction.

Aniston and Pitt divorced in 2005 after four years of marriage. In recent years, they reunited in person a few times, including earlier this year at the 2020 SAG Awards and at a 2020 Golden Globes after-party

See Bristowe and Tartick's costumes below and check out other celebs who dressed up as other stars over the years:

Instagram / Kaitlyn Bristowe
Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick as Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt

The Bachelor Nation couple dressed up as the famous exes for Halloween 2020, reenacting a virtual reunion that was part of a Fast Times at Ridgemont High table read benefit that they had taken part in over a month prior.

Instagram / Christie Brinkley
Christie Brinkley as Lisa Rinna

The model channeled the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star for Halloween 2020.

Vijat Mohindra
Lil Nas X as Nicki Minaj

From the multicolored wig to the hot pink bodysuit, Lil Nas X nailed his Nicki Minaj Halloween costume. 

Fiona Pepe Photography; Atlantic Records
Ciara as Cardi B

She likes it like that! Ciara recreates Cardi's iconic Invasion of Privacy album cover for Halloween 2020. 

Instagram
Kim Kardashian & Jonathan Cheban as Carole Baskin and Joe Exotic

Netflix's wildly popular docuseries Tiger King gets a Kar-Jenner spin thanks to this feisty group. 

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum, Steven Ferdman/WWD/Shutterstock
David Burtka & Neil Patrick Harris as Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen

It takes two...to pull off a Halloween costume this epic. The duo transform into the famous twins for Heidi Klum's annual Halloween party. 

Instagram, Scott Gries/ImageDirect
Brad Goreski as Jennifer Lopez

It was the dress that started Google Images... The stylist slays as J.Lo from the 2000s Grammys. 

Instagram / Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Graylock/PA Images via Getty Images
Stormi Webster as Kylie Jenner

Like mother, like daughter! The makeup mogul's one-year-old daughter gets all dolled up for the fun and festive season, and recreates her mother's iconic 2019 Met Gala lewk.

Tracee Ellis Ross instagram, Raymond Boyd/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Tracee Ellis Ross as DJ Quik

Quik is the name! The actress pays tribute to the 49-year-old rapper with her Halloween costume. "You know @djquik had to roll through and show @gabunion some #CaliforniaLove for her Birthday," the Little star writes.

ROGUT/starmaxinc.com/Shutterstock; Bert Stern/Condé Nast via Getty Images
Amber Valletta as Twiggy

Groovy! The model and actress channels the legendary Twiggy. From her colorful mod-style mini-dress to her whimsical makeup, Valletta knocks it out of the park with this lewk.

Instagram; Guy Marineau/Conde Nast via Getty Images
Normani as Naomi Campbell

Normani serves bawdy and face as she recreates an iconic Naomi Campbell fashion lewk. "Campbell - 1991," the pop star captions her Instagram photos of her fashionable get-up.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner & Stassi Karanikolaou as Madonna & Britney Spears

The Kylie Cosmetics founder and her BFF got into spirit of Halloween by dressing up as Madonna and Britney Spears from the 2003 MTV VMAs. Yes, the performance where the two pop legends locked lips on stage.

Getty Images/Shutterstock
Lisa Rinna as Jennifer Lopez

Jenny from the Block! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star channels the one and only Jennifer Lopez for the Casamigos party on Friday night.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images, Martin Mills/Getty Images
Halsey & Evan Peters as Sonny & Cher

I got you babe! Making their red carpet debut as a couple, the pair makes an entrance at the AHS 100th Episode celebration in Sonny and Cher costumes.

Michael Kovac/Kevin Mazur/Courtesy of Casamigos, Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Jessica Biel as Justin Timberlake

Mic drop! The 37-year-old actress shows up and shows out for the Casamigos party wearing an ensemble inspired by her husband's *NSYNC days.

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Nina Dobrev & Pal as Gigi Hadid & Fashion Week Crasher

A major pop culture moment from 2019! The Vampire Diaries alum finds the humor with her Halloween costume as she and her gal pal recreate the Chanel Fashion Week Show prankster. You know, where Gigi Hadid totally stopped a crasher from ruining the runway.

GAMR/NGRE / BACKGRID, Beretta/Sims/Karius/Shutterstock
EJ Johnson as Paris Hilton

That's hot! The reality TV personality oozes with glamour as he dressed up as Paris Hilton for her Halloween party on Thursday.

Instagram , ABC/Ed Herrera
Nick Viall as Peter Weber

Nick Viall deserves a final rose for his spot on Halloween costume. "Just a Pilot on a flight for love," the former Bachelor star quips. "Will probably crash into a windmill tonight."

Instagram
Jessica Simpson & Eric Johnson as Danny DeVito & Arnold Schwarzenegger

Jessica, is that you?! The married couple and expectant parents totally nailed their costume from the 1988 comedy Twins

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Fashion 4 Development
Mel B as Victoria Beckham

The Spice Girls star dressed up as her bandmate Victoria Beckham "not going on tour" for Halloween alongside her pal who wore a David Beckham costume.

"Yesssss @heidiklum yippppeee first year coming to her party wow wow wow what an amazing Halloween party right now,seriously it's on fire haha me and @gary_90210 never laughed soooo much #livingmybestlife #ny #bellylaughs @lavony was lit," she captioned a photo of their costumes on Instagram.

Instagram, Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
Kourtney Kardashian as Ariana Grande

Kourtney Kardashian dressed up as family friend Ariana Grande for Halloween...and the "God Is a Woman" songstress loved it, commenting a series of hearts on Kourtney's Instagram photo.

Michael Kovac/Kevin Mazur/Courtesy of Casamigos; Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images
Nina Dobrev as Billie Eilish

Nina is a "bad guy" ... The actress gets into the Halloween spirit and dresses up as singer Billie Eilish for the Casamigos party on Friday.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Casamigos, Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Harry Styles as Elton John

The "Two Ghosts" singer dressed up in a sparkling Dodgers uniform and sunglasses, similar to the ensemble Elton John wore in 1975 during his performance at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles, while attending the Casamigos Halloween party on Friday.

"Now that's what I call a Halloween costume @harrystyles," Elton wrote on Instagram along with photos of Harry in the costume.

Harry and Elton have known each other for years, with Elton even giving the One Direction alum a shout-out during his iTunes Festival show in London in 2013. Harry posted a photo with Elton at the show, calling him a "living legend."

Instagram; LaFace Records
Beyoncé as Toni Braxton

Not even the R&B legend herself could believe just how perfectly Queen Bey pulled the costume off. "Phoni Braxton!? NEVER!!! How do you look better than me on MY album cover?" she tweeted. "I LOVE IT, Such a superstar! Thanks for the love sis!"

Shutterstock
Rita Ora as Post Malone

The British pop star pretty much won Halloween 2018 with her spot-on recreation of the "Better Now" rapper during a performance in the U.K.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images, Instagram
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend as Queen Elizabeth II & Prince Philip

The duo decided to dress up as another iconic couple: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. They shared photos and videos with their followers, with the musician joking, "We worked all day. We just did it for the 'gram."

Instagram, Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
Tana Mongeau & Jake Paul as Britney Spears & Justin Timberlake

The YouTube couple channeled one of pop's most famous couples in their iconic head-to-toe denim looks. 

Bob Metelus Studio; Liam Nicholls/Newsmakers
Gabrielle Union as Gwen Stefani

Dwayne Wayde threw his wife an epic birthday-Halloween bash, where attendees dressed up in their favorite '90s ensembles. And yes, it does smell like teen spirit! 

Netflix, Instagram
Olivia Munn as Ali Wong

"HAPPY HALLOWEEN!!! #AliWong #HardKnockWife #halloween," Olivia captioned her Instagram post. She later thanked Ali for "helping me get your exact same dress."

Maciel / NGRE / BACKGRID, HBO
Joe Jonas as Sophie Turner

Joe showed just how much he loves his fiancée, and Game of Thrones, when he dressed up in this Sansa Stark costume on Saturday. The DNCE singer attended Kate Hudson's bash in a long blue dress and red wig, alongside Sophie, who dressed up in an elephant costume.

photos
View More Photos From Celebrities Who Dressed Up as Other Celebrities for Halloween
