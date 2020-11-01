Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Reunite to Celebrate Halloween With Their Kids

Related : Kristin Cavallari Calls Divorce the "Hardest Decision" She's Ever Made

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler may be in the midst of a divorce, but they're still spending the spookiest holiday of the year by one another's side.

On Oct. 31, the Uncommon James founder reunited with her former NFL player ex-husband in order to celebrate Halloween with their three kids Camden, 8, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 4. In an Instagram post, Kristin wore a fluffy purple unicorn outfit, while Jay wore a black and white stripe jumpsuit, seemingly dressed as a jailbird costume. Kristin put stickers over her kids' faces to hide their identity, giving daughter Saylor—who wore a princess costume—a unicorn head.

This family reunion comes not long after Kristin was spotted kissing comedian Jeff Dye while out in Chicago.

"They are casually dating," the insider told E! News of Kristin and Jeff. "He is dating other people, too. They started talking a few weeks ago and are having fun."