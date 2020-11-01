13 Going on 30's Christa Allen Gloriously Reenacts Jennifer Garner Scene

Related : A Blast From Interviews Past: "13 Going on 30"

Christa Allen is (almost) 30, flirty and thriving!

On Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 31, the actress, who played the 13-year-old version of Jenna Rink in 13 Going on 30, posted a Tik Tok video showing her reenacting one of the 2004 cult film's most famous scenes: The part where Jennifer Garner's 30-year-old Rink, as a teen trapped in an adult's body, dresses up for a Poise magazine party while Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" plays.

"Happy Halloween!!" wrote Allen, 28. "Wanna dance? #13goingon30"

Allen also shared the montage on Instagram, writing, "Jenna Rink forever #13goingon30."

The actress' video begins with her stepping out a bathroom in a towel, then applying brightly colored eyeshadow, lipstick and blush—the kind a 13-year-old would love, gingerly apply fake eyelashes, stare perplexed at a pair of thong underwear and a big display of shoes, and run her hands over clothes hanging from a rack before choosing a replica of the iconic colorful, striped slip dress Garner's character wore in the film.