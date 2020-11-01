Inside Kendall Jenner's Birthday Party With Justin Bieber, Kylie Jenner and More

Related : Kendall & Kylie Jenner Recreate Their Childhood Halloween Costumes

Kendall Jenner is feeling the Scorpio vibes ahead of her birthday.

While the reality TV personality doesn't turn 25 years old until Nov. 3, she enjoyed an early celebration with her nearest and dearest on Halloween night.

The supermodel's guest list was chock-full of celebrities, which a source says included Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Sofia Richie, Winnie Harlow, Saweetie, Jaden Smith, The Weeknd, Devin Booker and many others.

Plus, Kendall's family joined in on the fun, like Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian and more.

A source tells E! News the birthday girl's party was held at 1 Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif. with "at least 50 people" in attendance. "Everyone was drinking and dancing on the outdoor terrace. It was a huge dance party," the source shares, adding that "Kendall was the star of the show."

According to the source, the supermodel made it a point to greet everyone and was "having a great time."