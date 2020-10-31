Sean Connery Dead at 90: Daniel Craig, Hugh Jackman and More Honor the Legendary Actor

Hollywood stars are honoring a silver screen icon.

On Saturday, Oct. 31, news broke that Sean Connery had died at age 90 in the Bahamas, where he had been living for the past few years. His wife Micheline and his two sons, Jason and Stephane said in a statement that he died peacefully in his sleep surrounded by family.

Connery originated the role of secret agent James Bond on film, and portrayed the character seven times—more than any star would go on to do. The Scottish actor also appeared in famous films like 1987's The Untouchables, for which he won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, and 1989's Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. While he lent his famous, deep voice to projects in recent years, his final movie was 2003's The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen, in which he played Allan Quatermain, the big game hunter who originally appeared in the novel King Solomon's Mines.

As fans mourn the legendary actor, stars, including others who have taken up the James Bond mantle, have come forward to express their condolences.