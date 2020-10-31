Work Up a Sweat This Halloween With a Superhero-Themed Sculpt Workout

Related : "Sex and the City" Sculpt Class: Wine Bottle Workout

This Halloween, your Marvel costume can double as your workout outfit.

Fitness program obé is helping us all tone our bodies with a superhero-inspired sculpt workout class that's perfect for your Halloween sweat sesh. In between candy breaks, try the below fitness tips to stay in shape this spooky season.

Obé co-founders Mark Mullett and Ashley Mills explain that Halloween is their biggest holiday of the year. The duo tells E! News, "We're celebrating with the Monster Mash Up Marathon all day long! Our members love to dress up and have fun, so we're doing a full day of themed classes in costume."

The company—which is beloved by Kate Hudson, Drew Barrymore and SZA (to name a few)—is all about "entertainment," as they want to bring "the fun of entertainment to fitness."

This year, Mark and Ashley chose to do a superhero exercise class because "all of our members are superheroes to us, and we want them to channel their inner Wonder Woman or Superman!"