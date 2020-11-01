12 Things From Goop's $2.7 Million Holiday Gift Guide We'd Actually Buy

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

Goop's Holiday Gift Guides have dropped (and so have our savings)!

Year after year, Gwyneth Paltrow's wellness company manages to set the bar even higher for gift giving, offering a wide range of gifts from candles to houses and yes, even trips to space. Since 2020 was an anomaly, it's no surprise this year's Goop holiday guides are filled with gifts we cannot even begin to comprehend. With 10 unique guides, you're sure to find something for everyone on your list even the "The Wellness Junkie" or "One Who Has Everything."

Don't be mistaken by the $2.7 million worth of merchandise this year's guides offer, you can give a Gwyneth-approved gift on a budget. The least expensive item is Sir Kensington's Special Sauce for $6, which would make a great hostess gift or an add-on for a bigger cooking gift.