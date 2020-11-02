Bearaby’s Limited Edition Velvet Napper Weighted Blanket Is Back!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Weighted blankets do not need to be ugly. Bearaby's limited edition Velvet Nappers, finally available for pre-order today, come in glam gem-tones to spice up your space. These anxiety-reducing blankets are available in three weights and five brand new colors, plus are made of earth-friendly recycled marine plastic.

The Wintry Gems Holiday Collection blankets make for an excellent holiday gift, so pre-order one below! Orders ship out on Nov. 17.