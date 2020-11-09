Your Monday Cheat Sheet

Everything You Need to Know This Week
Look Back at Matteo Chigvintsev's Cutest Pics Before Total Bellas Returns

By Allison Crist Nov 09, 2020
They grow up so fast.

As cliché as it sounds, it's true! After all, it feels like just yesterday that twin sisters Nikki Bella and Brie Bella announced they were both pregnant at the same time.

Then, before we knew it, Nikki and her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev welcomed their first child, a son, Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev, and Brie and her husband Daniel Bryan introduced their 3-year-old daughter to her new little brother, Buddy Dessert Danielson.

It's been particularly exciting for Total Bellas fans to follow along with Nikki's journey as a first-time mom, especially since the 36-year-old has remained open and honest, making sure to highlight both the joys and the hardships she experiences, whether posting on social media or talking to Brie on The Bellas Podcast.

Luckily, fans will soon get a much closer look at Nikki, Artem and Matteo's little family of three, since Total Bellas season 6 premieres Thursday, Nov. 12 on E!

Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev's Cutest Pics

The new season will also reveal what it was like for both Nikki and Brie to be pregnant, and ultimately give birth, in the middle of a global pandemic!

On top of everything else, they're also rolling out their memoir Incomparable—in which Nikki reveals a deep secret she held from her family for more than 20 years—and uprooting their lives to move to a brand new city

We're way too excited for the return of Total Bellas, so in honor of the upcoming premiere, we're looking back at all of baby Matteo's cutest pics.

Scroll through the below gallery to see how much Nikki and Artem's son has already grown up!

Total Bellas returns this Thursday, Nov. 12 at 9 p.m., only on E!
Instagram
Mom Life, Best Life

"I truly can't ever get much happier than this!" Nikki wrote on Tuesday, Nov. 3. "Mom life rules! Teo rules! Everyday is an incredible memory with you my baby boy."

Instagram
Matching With Mommy

The mother-son duo don matching beanies while encouraging people to vote for Artem on DWTS!

Instagram
Happy Halloween!

Take one of Matteo as Baby Yoda...

Instagram
Not-So-Happy Halloween

...and take two! "lesson learned... don't ever mess with Teo's hair!" Nikki captioned her hilariously adorable Halloween photos.

Instagram
Model Matteo

"Teo owns me," Nikki wrote on Instagram in late October. "I can't with that face and hair!"

Instagram
Family Forever

Nikki and her "Ride or Die 4 Life," as she captioned this sweet selfie.

Instagram
Voting Matters

"Matteo & Mama selfie time! Make sure to go vote NOW for Artem & Kaitlyn," Nikki wrote. "Also make sure to go VOTE! You can do it early or on Election Day November 3rd."

Instagram
Baby Blue Eyes

Matteo twinned with dad Artem in this October 2020 Instagram pic.

Instagram
Mama and Matteo

Nikki gushed, "I take in every second and moment of you and with you"

Instagram
Hello, Gourd-geous

"I know what he's thinking... of course Mom had to get the biggest pumpkin at the patch for me," Nikki shared on her Instagram. "He didn't want his beanie so Bird started dancing for him and how he was watching her! Omg the cutest! She loves singing and dancing for her Teo!"

Instagram
Supporting Daddy

Matteo's mom used his "baby blues" to grab the Bella Army's attention in the hopes they'd vote for Artem on Dancing With the Stars!

Instagram
Sweater Weather

As Nikki pointed out in the caption of this adorable snapshot, Matteo is in full fall mode! She even dubbed him her "Little PSL."

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Selfie King and Queen

In October 2020, Nikki captioned a series of photos, "Selfie King & Queen."

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Smizing

The mother-son duo were clearly smizing in this sweet snap.

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Sweet Selfie

It's safe to say that Matteo is a natural in front of the camera.

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Enjoying Motherhood

Nikki was in complete bliss as she snuggled her baby boy.

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Like Mother, Like Son

It appears that the apple doesn't fall far from the tree!

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Beautiful Baby

Matteo couldn't be more handsome next to his stunning mom.

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Tender Moments

Nikki snuggled her baby boy tight for one last selfie of the night.

Instagram
A Very Blessed Bellas Mom

The Bella twins' mom, Kathy Colace, paying a visit to her newborn grandkids! In July, the Total Bellas matriarch underwent a major medical procedure for a "mass on her brain stem" and thankfully she's now "on the road to recovery" according to Brie and Nikki.

Instagram
Strike a Pose

"Life doesn't get any better than this," Nikki wrote alongside a collage of photos of the family of three. Too sweet!

Instagram
Good Luck, Dad!

Artem squeezing in some snuggles before heading to shoot Dancing With the Stars. "Oh my heart!! I'm the luckiest to have an incredible family!" Nikki wrote with the series of pics. "There is nothing better than that! Especially when you need them the most. They all even came together to watch and cheer Artem on!)."

Instagram
Cute Cuddles With Aunt Brie

A heartwarming pic of Brie that Nikki shared as part of a series of family photos featuring Artem, her mom Kathy Colace, Daniel Bryan and Buddy and Birdie Danielson!

Instagram
The Perfect Trio

Artem shared this snapshot, writing, "My whole world."

Instagram
Best Buds

Matteo got to hang out with his cousin Buddy Danielson when Nikki and Brie's Nana paid them both a visit!

Instagram
Nap Time

Artem and 'Teo catching up on some much-needed ZzzZzzZs.

Instagram
Blooming Blonde Locks

Nikki shared this adorable close-up on Sunday, Sept. 14 along with a lengthy caption about Matteo! "PS the sunlight shining right on my little man makes him look so blonde!," she wrote in-part.

Instagram
All Smiles

It doesn't get any cuter than this!

Instagram
Sisterly Selfie Replication

Nikki attempted to recreate her sister Brie Bella's selfie with Buddy Danielson, but Matteo wasn't having it!

Instagram
That Hair!

"This face officially owns me for the rest of my life! lol." Nikki wrote on Instagram. "My Teo can have it all from me! His hair here is giving me full emo vibes."

View More Photos From Matteo Chigvintsev's Cutest Pics

We can't wait to see more of Matteo on season 6 of Total Bellas!

Total Bellas returns this Thursday, Nov. 12 at 9 p.m., only on E!

