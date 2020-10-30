Dancing With the Stars Pro Lindsay Arnold's Baby Nursery Deserves a Mirror Ball Trophy

Related : Jordan Fisher & Lindsay Arnold React to Winning "DWTS"

Lindsay Arnold's baby nursery is worthy of its own mirror ball trophy.

The Dancing With the Stars pro, who won the coveted award back in 2017 with celebrity partner Jordan Fisher, is just weeks away from mamboing into motherhood. If you haven't heard, the 26-year-old ballroom star is currently pregnant with her and husband Sam Cusick's first child. In May, she not only announced the big baby news, but also revealed she has a little girl on the way.

With their first child due to arrive in November, the soon-to-be parents are ready to go when it finally comes time for bringing their daughter home.

"One of like the very first things that I was so excited for when I found out I was pregnant is designing our nursery," Arnold told E! News exclusively. "We have had this room in our house for the past two years now that's been completely empty. It's kind of like our junk room, but I've always known that I wanted it to be our nursery and I was so excited for the day when I got to design it and so excited to work with Four Chairs Furniture & Design. They designed our entire home, did all of our décor, so I knew already that they were gonna be my first choice for our nursery."