The MixtapE! Presents the Only Halloween Playlist You Need

Ready to get down, ghosts and gals?

Though COVID-19 has put the kibosh on most of our normal Halloween festivities this year, there's no reason why we can't celebrate the spookiest day of the year in style from the comfort (and safety) of our own homes. But in order to help your old haunt really live up to its name, you're going to have to set the mood. That's where we come in.

Welcome to The MixtapE!: Halloween Edition!

While the music industry has historically favored the more holly, jolly holiday at year's end when it comes to making themed music, turning Christmas tunes into a cottage industry, there are more than a few artists who've embraced the dark side over the years. In honor of All Hallows' Eve, we've gathered our favorite frightful delights—a mix of specters, both old and new ghoul—guaranteed to make your graveyard the grooviest on the block.