Terry Bradshaw Helping a Stranger in the Rain Is the Ultimate Feel Good Friday Video

A Feel Good Friday story featuring one of E!'s very own: Terry Bradshaw.
In a video filmed on Wednesday, Oct. 28 in Gainesville, Texas, a local named Cindy Hurt Hammer captured The Bradshaw Bunch star coming to the rescue of a driver whose car wasn't starting in the rain.
The car's battery was apparently dead, so naturally, Terry rushed in with jumper cables and hooked up his car to the stranger's.
When the man got into his car to once again try and get it running, it turned out he was successful!
"Touchdown!" Terry yelled upon hearing the car start.
In an exclusive statement to E!, Terry explained, "I didn't think twice about helping him, and I was happy to do so."
The NFL legend continued, "We're all humans and it's nice to be able to help one another out, especially during a time when things are so divisive in our country."
"It's about kindness and simply lending a hand," he added.
The video was uploaded to Facebook and has since been shared hundreds of times.
"And this is why I'm a true Terry Bradshaw fan!!!!" Cindy captioned her post. "Super humble fella."
We're blown away by the random act of kindness, too!
Watch the Feel Good Friday video above, and get more of Terry (and his equally entertaining family) by watching The Bradshaw Bunch on E!