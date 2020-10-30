Terry Bradshaw Helping a Stranger in the Rain Is the Ultimate Feel Good Friday Video

Related : Watch Terry Bradshaw Struggle Into His Favorite Pair of Jeans

A Feel Good Friday story featuring one of E!'s very own: Terry Bradshaw.

In a video filmed on Wednesday, Oct. 28 in Gainesville, Texas, a local named Cindy Hurt Hammer captured The Bradshaw Bunch star coming to the rescue of a driver whose car wasn't starting in the rain.

The car's battery was apparently dead, so naturally, Terry rushed in with jumper cables and hooked up his car to the stranger's.

When the man got into his car to once again try and get it running, it turned out he was successful!

"Touchdown!" Terry yelled upon hearing the car start.

In an exclusive statement to E!, Terry explained, "I didn't think twice about helping him, and I was happy to do so."

The NFL legend continued, "We're all humans and it's nice to be able to help one another out, especially during a time when things are so divisive in our country."