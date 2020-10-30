Lady Gaga Brings Back Her Infamous Meat Dress for Must-See Voting Message

Related : What Inspired Lady Gaga's Famous Name?

Lady Gaga is recreating her most iconic looks in order to spread an important message: Get out there and vote!

On Oct. 30, the Star Is Born actress took to Twitter to share a video all about the importance of voting. The video featured Gaga on a black background, wearing some of her most famous outfits and hairstyles of her career. The looks included her blunt bangs and blue leotard ensemble from her "Poker Face" video, her country bar vibe reminiscent of her Jolene era, and her silver 2017 Super Bowl suit.

The video also marked the return of Gaga's controversial meat dress, which she famously wore just over a decade ago at the MTV's Video Music Awards in 2010.

The clothes may be eye-catching, but it was the "Rain On Me" singer's message that was of real importance. She encouraged fans to vote, even if they felt disillusioned with the current political system.