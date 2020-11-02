Tony Gonzalez's Gift Guide Will Make You the MVP of the Holiday Season

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

Tony Gonzalez is here to help you score major points with your loved ones this holiday season!

The Fox Sports analyst and Wide Open podcast host shared his top gift ideas so you won't find yourself panicked during the last quarter of holiday shopping with seconds to go.

"When giving gifts over the holidays, you need to make sure your gifts are what people actually want, not what you think people should have," the NFL Hall of Famer exclusively shared with E! News. "This means putting thought into what their likes and hobbies are. You can even ask for a list to choose from, still making it a surprise but ensuring it's something they actually want."

While receiving gifts like a Tonal home gym or a cozy poncho may be the highlight of your holiday season, the podcast host admitted, "Nothing beats celebrating the holidays with loved ones."

To see Tony's game-winning gifts for this holiday season, scroll below!