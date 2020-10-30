Kelly Osbourne Has No Time For The Men Who Rejected Her Before 85-Pound Weight Loss

Kelly Osbourne is taking the power back. Sitting down with The Talk hosts Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve and Carrie Ann Inaba, Kelly got real about how she's navigating her booming dating life.
Two years ago, Kelly embarked on a weight loss journey, and has since lost 85 pounds.
Carrie Ann inquired, "You've been on this journey for a few years as you've said, and I heard that there was a moment you were asked out seven times in one day and you turned them all down. How are you taking care of yourself when it comes to your love life?"
The 35-year-old giggled at the question, prompting mom Sharon to raise an eyebrow and ask "Why are you laughing?!" Kelly cheekily responded with, "Let's just say I'm having fun."
As for those seven dates she turned down, the star said that she had a really good reason for rejecting those guys. Apparently, she was interested in them before she lost weight, but the feeling wasn't mutual.
"It was all guys who I had shown interest in before, but had all made comments about, 'She's great, but she's too fat, or she's great but...'" she revealed. "So it was all of those people that came back around. So I was like, no, no."
In August, Kelly told the Hollywood Row podcast that her weight loss was due to her overhauling her lifestyle and getting the gastric sleeve surgery.
"I had surgery; I don't give a f--k what anyone has to say," the So Undercover actress said. "I did it, I'm proud of it, they can suck s--t."
She also shared on the podcast that prior to her weight loss she had considered leaving entertainment. "Because when I was fat, I was invisible," she said. "[People] didn't want to work with me, they didn't want to do anything with me."
Kelly has almost walked down the aisle twice: She was previously engaged to British model Luke Worrall from 2008 to 2010, and to chef Matthew Mosshart from 2013 to 2014. Now, however, it seem she's more interested in having fun—and only with the guys who respected her no matter what the number was on the scale.
