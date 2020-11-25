Cash Warren's Gift Guide Has a Pair of Presents for Every Family Member

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
When it comes to the Christmas season, Cash Warren doesn't mess around.
So when it was time for holiday gift giving season, we knew we had to ask the Pair of Thieves co-founder to share his tips for qualify presents once again.
In between raising three kids with wife and Honest Company co-founder Jessica Alba, Cash offered a wide variety of gifts for guys, girls and all of the other picky people in between.
From workout gear and must-have pocket tees to ring lights and handbags, the 41-year-old will easily have something for everyone on your list. Start shopping in his guide below and feel free to pick something up for yourself along the way.
Pair of Theives Lounge Sets
"Guys care about comfort. It's quite possibly the only thing we care about when it comes to clothes. The new lounge set by Pair of Thieves hits the mark. Sport while hanging around the house on zoom calls or venturing out into the abyss."
Ghost Hunter Mini-Crossbow
"Because any product that has this disclaimer is worthy of being in your possession: '*WARNING: UncommonCarry is not responsible for any unsuccessful ghost hunting missions. If the problem persists seek professional assistance.'"
Pair of Thieves Mega Soft Crew Neck Pocket Tee
"The Perfect Pocket Tee. A must have for every human being on planet Earth. I wear pocket tees to the gym. I wear pocket tees on walks. I wear pocket tees to work. I wear pocket tees to lounge. I wear pocket tees to run errands. I wear pocket tees on zoom. I wear pocket tees to look smart. I wear pocket tees to look cool. I wear pocket tees by Pair of Thieves."
Custom Royal Portraits From Gabrielle McKinney
"I have one of these hanging in my office and I've never felt more regal. My brother-in-law gave to me for Christmas last year and it still cracks me up every time I see it. LOVE!"
Skims Cozy Collection
"I don't think a day goes without someone in my family wearing one of these insanely cozy getups. I bought Jessica a few sets last year and she still loves me for it."
Honest Truly Calming Lavender Bubble Bath
"Jessica loves taking baths and the calming lavender smells amazing. She likes to add Epsom salt to the water (not sure why) but it certainly is very soothing."
Fotodiox Selfie Starlite Vlog Pro Ring Light and Tabletop Tripod Set
"I laughed when I saw my wife and daughters using ring lights for their zoom calls during quarantine. They laughed when I started borrowing it."
Honest Truly Calming Bathtime Routine Kit
"S--t is hectic right now...why not infuse her daily routine with a dose of calming serenity. Happy Wife = Happy Life."
Cuyana Accessories
"Great quality accessories that are also affordable. Jessica has several of these bags and she loves that she can dress them up or use casually on an every day basis."
Honest Sleep Bright Holiday Gift Set
"Sleep is all the rage these days. Personally, I don't have an issue getting plenty of shut-eye but the Mrs. loves having a nightly routine to get her mind, body and face right for sleep."
Pair of Thieves Reusable Face Masks
"The most comfortable and breathable mask on the market…great for anything you want to do from working out at the gym to standing in line at Starbucks."
Teakhaus Edge Grain Reversible Cutting Board
"We use these for every single mean we eat as a family. We tend not to use serving dishes…instead, we lay these wooden boards down middle of table and put the items straight off the stove or from the oven onto them. Looks fancy and keeps the food warm."
Alo Workout Gear
"Working out at home is never easy…may as well wear clothes that make you feel and look better. Our family loves Alo."
Belcampo Meat
"Our family took a road trip to Belcampo Farm over the summer and we fell in love with founder and CEO, Anya, and her products. Order online and have some bacon or other cuts of meat drop shipped to your door. Yummy."
Honest Hand Sanitizer Spray
"These are great stocking stuffers! We keep a package of wipes and a bottle of sanitizer in every car, in every room and at every door in our house. Some think it's a bit excessive, but I'm not going to play messenger on this one."
Subscription to Headspace
"We all need to find a few minutes per day to quiet our minds. I've found Headspace to be incredibly impactful. Thought I'd share."
Honest Alcohol Wipes, 300 Count
For sticky hands, messes on-the-go or to just keep things clean, Honest has you covered with wipes made with 65% alcohol and a touch of aloe.
Mario Kart Live
"My wife makes me sleep on the couch when I play video games with my friends…mean, right?!! Anyhow, here's one that the whole family can enjoy."
