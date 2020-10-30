Keke Palmer Sends a Message to Millennials in Star-Studded "Actually Vote" Video

Related : Keke Palmer to Voice New "Proud Family" Character on Disney+

Keke Palmer has an important message for young Americans.

On Oct. 29, the multi-hyphenate star took her music to deliver a powerful anthem for this election season. In her song "Actually Vote," written and produced by FINNEAS, Keke urges everyone, especially Millennials, to get up, get out and go make your voices heard.

In the music video, the "Virgo Tendencies" singer sang and danced around an old country home, complete with swinging tire, tractor trailer, backyard woods and the mailbox at the end of the very long driveway.

"America, girl, you could use a glow up," she sang. "But that only happens when we show up!"

She also noted, "Don't say that you will when you probably won't. Actually vote."

Speaking of pulling people out of their homes and into the ballots, the 27-year-old recruited some of her Hollywood friends to deliver the message. While singing about not letting her grandma or her friends stay at home on Nov. 3, Bella Thorne, Julia Louis-Dreyus, Julianne Moore and Ilana Glazer made appearances to drive the message home.