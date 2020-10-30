This Parody Flawlessly Transformed The Haunting of Bly Manor Into a Rom-Com

Related : "The Haunting" Newcomers Promise a "Bly Manor" Love Story

What if Dani and Jamie had been plucked straight from the grim English countryside to instead live out their love in a sunny home (a fabulous one, we'd imagine) fit for a Nancy Meyers film?

It sounds like a dream—and it is. But one fan's new spoof video plays with that imaginative concept in a way that we hope Netflix pays attention to. Just days before Halloween, one of The Haunting of Bly Manor's devoted viewers dropped a trailer for a completely fictional film in which Victoria Pedretti's Dani and Amelia Eve's Jamie aren't forced to deal with ghosts, death nor 1980s-era notions of what makes up a marriage. In fact, the parody lets them live out the gleeful ending that most rom-com protagonists get to rely on.

As fans might recall, the finale for Bly Manor was truly gut-wrenching. And if you haven't entirely finished, just know that the fate of the female lovers' relationship is pretty devastating.