Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Arrested After Allegedly Punching Ex-Boyfriend Chris Lopez

Kailyn Lowry's rocky relationship with Chris Lopez continues.

E! News can confirm the Teen Mom 2 star was arrested in Delaware on Sept. 26 after allegedly punching her ex-boyfriend. According to court documents obtained by E! News, the incident occurred on Sept. 4 when the pair exchanged custody of their 3-year-old son Lux at Chris' place of residence.

Chris claimed in police records that Kailyn started "attacking" him by "punching him several times on the head and upper torso" after discovering their son's haircut. Chris claimed that he did not fight back before his ex left the residence.

Authorities also claimed in documents that Kailyn "stated that she was upset because Christopher cut Lux's hair. Kailyn stated that the dispute never became physical."

Kailyn was later taken into police custody for offensive touching. She pled not guilty and was ordered to have "no contact, direct or indirect" with Chris.