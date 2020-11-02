Your Monday Cheat Sheet

Everything You Need to Know This Week
Gigi HadidMegan Fox & Brian Austin GreenHalloweenKardashiansPhotosVideos

7 Must-Have Pieces From Eloquii Elements' Holiday Collection at Walmart

Eloquii Elements' latest affordable collection will help you rock this season's latest trends for $45 or less

By Emily Spain Nov 02, 2020 2:00 PMTags
FashionTrendsHolidaysShopShop Fashion
E-comm: ELOQUII Elements holiday collection

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Eloquii Elements' holiday collection is here to help you usher in the holiday season in style!

Sold exclusively at Walmart, Eloquii Elements empowers women sizes 14-28 to feel comfortable and confident in the latest fashion trends. This year, their holiday collection features pieces you will wear on repeat, like their pink twist back sweater and sequin joggers.

Not to mention, every item is $45 or less so you can revamp your winter wardrobe without making too much of a dent in your wallet.

Scroll below to see the best looks from Eloquii Elements' holiday collection!

read
20+ Holiday 2020 Beauty Gift Sets You'll Want to Give and Receive

Square Neck Puff Sleeve Top

A square neckline is flattering on almost any shape! This sparkling number will be sure to make an impression at any holiday soiree or date night.

$25
Walmart

Sequin Jogger

Pair these statement pants with any blouse or sweater for the ultimate holiday party look.

$40
Walmart

Trending Stories

1

Jeannie Mai Hospitalized and Forced to Exit DWTS

2

Megan Fox Slams Ex Brian Austin Green for Sharing Photo With Son

3

Gigi Hadid Shares First Family Photo With Zayn Malik and Their Baby

Printed Bishop Sleeve Easy Dress

Florals for winter? Groundbreaking! This chic dress will help you incorporate some color and fun prints into your winter wardrobe.

$30
Walmart

Flare Leg Denim

Groovy and flattering, these jeans will hug you in all the right places!

$35
Walmart

Flock Dot Easy Dress

This dress will be your go-to outfit for Thanksgiving and other holiday gatherings. Pair it with over-the-knee boots and you're ready to go!

$45
Walmart

Twist Back Sweater

Let's face it, pink is an essential color for every season! This eye-catching sweater will keep you warm and stylish in the colder months.

$25
Walmart

Tie Front Dress

This flattering dress will take you from work to date night without wasting any time!

$30
Walmart

Now that you have the perfect holiday outfit, accessorize your look with Bauble Bar's Festive Extras Collection! And if you'd like deals delivered directly to your inbox, sign up for the Shop With E! Newsletter.

Trending Stories

1

Jeannie Mai Hospitalized and Forced to Exit DWTS

2

Megan Fox Slams Ex Brian Austin Green for Sharing Photo With Son

3

Gigi Hadid Shares First Family Photo With Zayn Malik and Their Baby

4

Kendall and Kylie Jenner Recreate Their Childhood Halloween Costumes

5

Cheat Sheet: Megan Fox, Brian Austin Green's Drama & A Halloween Recap