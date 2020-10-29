Karlie Kloss Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Joshua Kushner

Related : What Christian Siriano & Karlie Kloss Bring to "Project Runway"

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner have a lot to look forward to in 2021!

According to multiple outlets, the model and businessman are expecting their first baby together.

The happy news comes just days after Mr. and Mrs. Kushner celebrated their second wedding anniversary. On Oct. 18, the Project Runway star wrote on Instagram, "I fall more in love with you every day. Happy 2nd anniversary."

Their Oct. 2018 nuptials were a star-studded affair attended by Joshua's brother, Jared Kushner, and his wife, first daughter Ivanka Trump. They all witnessed Karlie exchange vows with Joshua in a custom Dior gown.

All in all, the wedding was an intimate event shrouded in secrecy. And the fact that it came less than four months after confirming their engagement helped keep the chic event a secret.

But Karlie would hold a second wedding in June 2019, this time with all the friends and family who missed out on the party the first time around.