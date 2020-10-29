Camila Mendes' Birthday Post for Grayson Vaughan Proves How Serious They Really Are

About three things Camila Mendes is absolutely positive. First, she's obsessed with astrology. Second, it's her boyfriend's birthday. And third, she's in love.
Camila revealed everything we needed to know about her relationship with Grayson Vaughan when she wished him a happy 29th birthday on Thursday, Oct. 29.
The Riverdale star wrote on Instagram, "you just had to be a scorpio huh. love you birthday boi." As for the 26-year-old actress, she's an emotional Cancer. And according to the experts, a Scorpio-Cancer match can make for a romance with "intensity, depth and intimacy."
She also dropped the L-bomb once again, so we know it's serious between the pair. In response, Grayson wrote, "te amo mais" ("I love you more") and shared their couple selfie on his Insta Story with the puppy dog eyes emoji and a white heart.
Camila confirmed she was dating the photographer back in September when she shared a photo of the couple kissing as she departed for Canada to resume filming Riverdale. The caption? "Long distance love."
But now that she's reunited with her Riverdale gang, she is "as happy as a cam" in Vancouver, BC.
Camila and co-star KJ Apa later shared a behind-the-scenes look at how they're film makeout scenes as Archie and Veronica in the time of COVID, and it involves a lot of mouthwash.
Last month, Cami also joined pals Lili Reinhart and Madelaine Petsch in making a joint TikTok fittingly called @blondebrunetteredhead, where River Vixen wannabes can keep up with all their on-set antics.
There's clearly a lot of love on set. In fact, fans of the show had been shipping Cami and her co-star Charles Melton ever since they got together in the summer of 2018. But the pair was said to be "taking a break" in the fall of 2019, and it looks like the breakup is actually permanent.
A source told E! News at the time, "Their relationship escalated very quickly and they are taking time now to focus on their work and themselves." Relive their sweetest moments here.