How Tristan Thompson Supported Khloe Kardashian During Her Coronavirus Battle

On Thursday, Oct. 29's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the Kardashian-Jenners found themselves in quarantine due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Understandably, this was a confusing and unsettling time for the family, especially as the virus hit close to home.
Both Khloe Kardashian and Kanye West showed symptoms of COVID-19 and isolated from their loved ones. While Kim Kardashian held down the West abode, Tristan Thompson made sure daughter True Thompson was cared for while Khloe recovered.
"This f--king sucks. You have no idea the type of migraines I have right now. Probably, the worst I've ever had," Khloe shared with Kim over the phone. "I've been throwing up and it's just been bad."
Per Kim, her husband's sickness continued on as well. In regard to her test results, Khloe said it could take over a week as "everything's so backed up."
"They don't want me going near True," the Good American mogul noted. "Thank god Tristan's in town."
In a confessional, Khloe further shared, "Until we get my test results back, the doctors have advised to act as if I am positive for corona and self-isolate and do not come in contact with my child or anybody else in my household."
As she continued, Khloe expressed how grateful she was for Tristan's presence.
"No matter how sick I am, I'm still constantly focused and thinking about True," she said to the camera. "So, having her dad here, it gives me a little more time that I could focus on just me trying to get better."
And, from what Khloe told Kim, Tristan wasn't just taking care of True.
"Tristan has been bringing me food," she explained. "And then, he'll knock on the door and I wait 30 seconds or a minute, then I go and get it."
Amid her quarantine, Khloe FaceTimed with Tristan and watched as he and True celebrated his 29th birthday. Almost immediately, True recognized "Mommy" over the phone.
Later on, Khloe noted that hearing True call out for her felt like "torture." Thankfully, it seemed that Tristan had a handle on things.
"Tristan doesn't live here, he has his own house, but I really appreciate how attentive and responsible he's been," Khloe remarked in a confessional. "I mean, he asks me breakfast, lunch and dinner what do I want to eat. He literally gets it for me, puts it on a tray, leaves it outside my door. We have a little system."
Since Tristan had done so much for her, Khloe said she wanted her then-ex to "feel celebrated and loved." This meant plenty of presents and a cake.
On day six of her quarantine, Khloe watched True and Tristan playing from a covert spot.
"I have to hide because, if she sees me, she's gonna freak out," Khloe stated. "She has been missing me."
She added, "Not being able to be with your own child really sucks, 'cause she doesn't know that it's for her well-being."
As Khloe's symptoms worsened, she learned that she had tested positive for COVID-19. Khloe's diagnosis went on to shake the whole Kardashian-Jenner family.
In a conversation between Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, it was revealed that they considered bringing Khloe to a hospital.
"We were talking to Cedars [Sinai Medical Center], they were like, 'Do not come in. If you do not need it, don't come in,'" Kim told Kourtney over FaceTime. "And we're like, ‘No, she needs it. What if she has breathing problems?' She was like, that sick."
By day nine of her quarantine, Khloe revealed she was feeling better.
"This virus has hit me like a ton of bricks," she expressed. "And it's been really scary, it's been really hard…I feel so much better now, thank the lord."
Khloe went on to encourage viewers to take the coronavirus "really seriously."
