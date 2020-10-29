LeAnn Rimes Says She's "Tired of Hiding" While Baring Psoriasis in Nude Photos

Related : LeAnn Rimes Celebrates 20 Years of "Coyote Ugly"

Singer LeAnn Rimes opened up about her struggle with psoriasis in a vulnerable new essay and photo series for Glamour.

LeAnn took nude photos for the magazine in order to shed awareness on her skin condition, which she was diagnosed with at the age of 2. Though LeAnn has spoken out about living with psoriasis—which causes bumpy red patches covered with white scales on her body—this is the first time she has shared photos of herself during a flare-up.

"Even though I've opened up, I've still kept hidden," LeAnn explained in her essay. "And when you're hiding your physical body, there's so much that rolls over into your emotional and spiritual mental health. You feel like you're holding yourself back—like you've been caged in."

The "How Do I Live" singer revealed that she was able to get her condition under control in her 20s, so much so that she stopped the regular shots to manage it. But things changed for her this year.