Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas Schedule Is Here—and It's Already This Year's Best Holiday Gift

‘Tis the season to lounge around in sweats and forget about everything going on in the world.
Beginning Dec. 1, Freeform is bringing the non-stop joy with its annual 25 Days of Christmas lineup, a much-needed TV treat in a year that's made so many of us wish we could make like Santa Claus and escape to the North Pole (we're not alone, right?). During the month-long event, Freeform will air tried and true favorites like Home Alone, The Santa Clause trilogy, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Miracle on 34th Street and The Nightmare Before Christmas.
In addition, expect to tune in for movies that'll make you long for a holiday romance, such as Love Actually and The Perfect Holiday. Look out for a Toy Story marathon plus reruns of films perfect for watching with the entire family (think: Frosty The Snowman and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer).
Separately, 2020 promises to deliver entirely new holiday content we're way too excited for. Some of our top-picks already include Dash & Lily on Netflix, Holly & Ivy on Hallmark and a Christmas-themed episode of HBO's Euphoria.
Oh, and don't miss soon to be LGBTQ+ favorites like Hallmark's The Christmas House and Lifetime's The Christmas Setup. But while it's fun to watch something completely fresh, classics are just that for a reason.
Scroll down for the full Freeform lineup.
Tuesday, Dec. 1
11:00 a.m. Disney's A Christmas Carol
1:00 p.m. Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
3:30 p.m. Home Alone
6:00 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
8:30 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
12:00 a.m. Deck the Halls (2006)
Wednesday, Dec. 2
7:00 a.m. It's a Very Merry Muppet Christmas
11:00 a.m. Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
1:40 p.m. Deck the Halls (2006)
3:45 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
6:25 p.m. The Santa Clause
8:30 p.m. The Santa Clause 2
12:00 a.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Thursday, Dec. 3
7:00 a.m. The Simpsons - Christmas episodes
10:30 a.m. Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic 2
11:30 a.m. The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
12:00 p.m. Jingle All the Way 2
2:00 p.m. Christmas with the Kranks
4:00 p.m. Disney's A Christmas Carol
6:00 p.m. Home Alone
8:30 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:00 a.m. Jingle All the Way 2
Friday, Dec. 4
7:00 a.m. Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic
8:05 a.m. The Preacher's Wife
10:45 a.m. Christmas with the Kranks
12:50 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
2:30 p.m. The Santa Clause
4:40 p.m. The Santa Clause 2
7:10 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
9:15 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
11:55 p.m. Deck the Halls (2006)
Saturday, Dec. 5
7:00 a.m. The Preacher's Wife
9:40 a.m. Deck the Halls (2006)
11:45 a.m. Prancer Returns
1:50 p.m. Jingle All the Way 2
3:55 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
6:35 p.m. Santa Claus is Comin' to Town
7:40 p.m. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
8:45 p.m. Frosty the Snowman
9:20 p.m. The Santa Clause
11:30 p.m. The Santa Clause 2
Sunday, Dec. 6
7:00 a.m. Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
8:00 a.m. Prancer Returns
10:10 a.m. Jingle All the Way 2
12:15 p.m. Disney's A Christmas Carol
2:20 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
4:00 p.m. Santa Claus is Comin' to Town
5:05 p.m. Frosty the Snowman
5:40 p.m. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
6:45 p.m. Home Alone
9:15 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
11:55 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Monday, Dec. 7
10:30 a.m. The Truth About Christmas
12:30 p.m. The Holiday
3:30 p.m. Love Actually
6:30 p.m. The Santa Clause
8:30 p.m. The Santa Clause 2
12:00 a.m. Christmas with the Kranks
Tuesday, Dec. 8
7:00 a.m. Christmas with the Kranks
10:30 a.m. Love Actually
1:35 p.m. The Preacher's Wife
4:10 p.m. The Perfect Holiday
6:15 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
8:20 p.m. Almost Christmas – Freeform Premiere
12:00 a.m. Black Nativity
Wednesday, Dec. 9
10:30 a.m. Santa's Apprentice
12:00 p.m. Prancer Returns
2:00 p.m. Disney's A Christmas Carol
4:00 p.m. The Star (2017) – Freeform Premiere
6:00 p.m. Home Alone
8:30 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:00 a.m. Prancer Returns
Thursday, Dec. 10
7:00 a.m. The Simpsons – Christmas episodes
10:30 a.m. The Star (2017)
12:30 p.m. The Santa Clause
2:30 p.m. The Santa Clause 2
5:00 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
7:00 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
8:30 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
12:00 a.m. Christmas with the Kranks
Friday, Dec. 11
7:00 a.m. Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
8:00 a.m. Snow
10:00 a.m. Snow 2: Brain Freeze
12:00 p.m. Snowglobe
2:00 p.m. Christmas with the Kranks
4:05 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
6:45 p.m. Home Alone
9:15 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
11:55 p.m. Daddy's Home 2 – Freeform Premiere
Saturday, Dec. 12
7:00 a.m. The Simpsons – Christmas episodes
8:00 a.m. Daddy's Home 2
10:05 a.m. The Santa Clause
12:15 p.m. The Santa Clause 2
2:45 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
4:50 p.m. Toy Story
6:50 p.m. Toy Story 2
8:55 p.m. Toy Story 3
11:25 p.m. Toy Story That Time Forgot
11:55 p.m. Disney's A Christmas Carol
Sunday, Dec. 13
7:00 a.m. Love the Coopers
9:30 a.m. Toy Story That Time Forgot
10:00 a.m. Prancer Returns
12:00 p.m. Disney's A Christmas Carol
2:05 p.m. Home Alone
4:35 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
7:15 p.m. The Santa Clause
9:25 p.m. The Santa Clause 2
11:55 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Monday, Dec. 14
7:00 a.m. Prancer Returns
11:00 a.m. The Perfect Holiday
1:00 p.m. Almost Christmas
3:30 p.m. Home Alone
6:00 p.m. Home Alone: 2 Lost in New York
8:30 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
12:00 a.m. The Perfect Holiday
Tuesday, Dec. 15
10:30 a.m. The Magic Snowflake
12:00 p.m. Jingle All the Way 2
2:00 p.m. Christmas with the Kranks
4:05 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
5:45 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
8:25 p.m. Disney's A Christmas Carol
10:30 p.m. Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice
12:00 a.m. Jingle All the Way 2
Wednesday, Dec. 16
11:30 a.m. Christmas with the Kranks
1:35 p.m. Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
4:15 p.m. The Santa Clause
6:25 p.m. The Santa Clause 2
8:55 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
12:00 a.m. Black Nativity
Thursday, Dec. 17
7:00 a.m. The Simpsons – Christmas episodes
10:30 a.m. Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
1:00 p.m. The Holiday
4:00 p.m. Disney's A Christmas Carol
6:00 p.m. Home Alone
8:30 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:00 a.m. Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve
Friday, Dec. 18
7:00 a.m. Holiday in Handcuffs
9:05 a.m. The Holiday
12:15 p.m. Disney's A Christmas Carol
2:20 p.m. The Santa Clause
4:25 p.m. The Santa Clause 2
6:55 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
9:00 p.m. Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018) – Freeform Premiere
11:00 p.m. The Star (2017)
1:00 a.m. The Simpsons – Christmas episodes
Saturday, Dec. 19
7:00 a.m. Kung Fu Panda Holiday
7:30 a.m. The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
8:00 a.m. The Star (2017)
10:05 a.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
11:45 a.m. Home Alone
2:15 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
4:55 p.m. Frosty the Snowman
5:30 p.m. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
6:35 p.m. Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)
8:40 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
11:20 p.m. Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
Sunday, Dec. 20
7:00 a.m. The Simpsons – Christmas episodes
9:30 a.m. Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
12:10 p.m Jingle All the Way 2
2:20 p.m. Santa Claus is Comin' to Town
3:25 p.m. Frosty the Snowman
4:00 p.m. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
5:05 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
7:45 p.m. Home Alone
10:15 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:55 a.m. Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
Monday, Dec. 21
10:30 a.m. Jingle All the Way 2
12:30 p.m. Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
3:00 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
4:30 p.m. The Santa Clause
6:30 p.m. The Santa Clause 2
9:00 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
12:00 a.m. Christmas with the Kranks
Tuesday, Dec. 22
7:00 a.m. Santa's Apprentice
8:30 a.m. Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
11:00 a.m. The Perfect Holiday
1:00 p.m. Christmas with the Kranks
3:05 p.m. Disney's A Christmas Carol
5:10 p.m. Home Alone
7:40 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
10:20 p.m. The Night Before – Freeform Premiere
12:30 a.m. The Simpsons – Christmas episodes
Wednesday, Dec. 23
7:30 a.m. Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve
9:30 a.m. The Mistle-tones
11:30 a.m. Holiday in Handcuffs
1:30 p.m. The Santa Clause
3:35 p.m. The Santa Clause 2
6:05 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
8:10 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
10:50 p.m. Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
11:55 p.m. Prancer Returns
Thursday, Dec. 24
7:00 a.m. The Simpsons – Christmas episodes
10:30 a.m. Prancer Returns
12:30 p.m. Home Alone
3:00 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
5:35 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
8:15 p.m. Frosty the Snowman
8:50 p.m. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
9:55 p.m. Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
12:00 a.m. The Simpsons – Christmas episodes
Wednesday, Dec. 25
7:00 a.m. The Simpsons – Christmas episodes
10:30 a.m. The Santa Clause
12:30 p.m. The Santa Clause 2
2:30 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
4:30 p.m. Frosty the Snowman
5:00 p.m. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
6:00 p.m. Home Alone
8:30 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:00 a.m. Matilda
All this Christmas talk has us wondering, how soon is too soon to hang some stockings?