Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas Schedule Is Here—and It's Already This Year's Best Holiday Gift

‘Tis the season to lounge around in sweats and forget about everything going on in the world.

Beginning Dec. 1, Freeform is bringing the non-stop joy with its annual 25 Days of Christmas lineup, a much-needed TV treat in a year that's made so many of us wish we could make like Santa Claus and escape to the North Pole (we're not alone, right?). During the month-long event, Freeform will air tried and true favorites like Home Alone, The Santa Clause trilogy, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Miracle on 34th Street and The Nightmare Before Christmas.

In addition, expect to tune in for movies that'll make you long for a holiday romance, such as Love Actually and The Perfect Holiday. Look out for a Toy Story marathon plus reruns of films perfect for watching with the entire family (think: Frosty The Snowman and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer).

Separately, 2020 promises to deliver entirely new holiday content we're way too excited for. Some of our top-picks already include Dash & Lily on Netflix, Holly & Ivy on Hallmark and a Christmas-themed episode of HBO's Euphoria.