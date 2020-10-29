Chrissy TeigenKardashiansIvy ParkBachelor NationPhotosVideos

Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas Schedule Is Here—and It's Already This Year's Best Holiday Gift

From beloved end-of-year rom-coms like Love Actually to holiday classics such as Home Alone, Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas schedule is stacked.

By Jonathan Borge Oct 29, 2020 8:10 PMTags
MoviesTVChristmasHolidays
‘Tis the season to lounge around in sweats and forget about everything going on in the world.

Beginning Dec. 1, Freeform is bringing the non-stop joy with its annual 25 Days of Christmas lineup, a much-needed TV treat in a year that's made so many of us wish we could make like Santa Claus and escape to the North Pole (we're not alone, right?). During the month-long event, Freeform will air tried and true favorites like Home Alone, The Santa Clause trilogy, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Miracle on 34th Street and The Nightmare Before Christmas.

In addition, expect to tune in for movies that'll make you long for a holiday romance, such as Love Actually and The Perfect Holiday. Look out for a Toy Story marathon plus reruns of films perfect for watching with the entire family (think: Frosty The Snowman and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer). 

Separately, 2020 promises to deliver entirely new holiday content we're way too excited for. Some of our top-picks already include Dash & Lily on Netflix, Holly & Ivy on Hallmark and a Christmas-themed episode of HBO's Euphoria.

Oh, and don't miss soon to be LGBTQ+ favorites like Hallmark's The Christmas House and Lifetime's The Christmas Setup. But while it's fun to watch something completely fresh, classics are just that for a reason.

Scroll down for the full Freeform lineup.

Tuesday, Dec. 1

11:00 a.m. Disney's A Christmas Carol

1:00 p.m. Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

3:30 p.m. Home Alone

6:00 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

8:30 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12:00 a.m. Deck the Halls (2006)

Wednesday, Dec. 2

7:00 a.m. It's a Very Merry Muppet Christmas

11:00 a.m. Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

1:40 p.m.  Deck the Halls (2006)

3:45 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

6:25 p.m. The Santa Clause

8:30 p.m. The Santa Clause 2

12:00 a.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Thursday, Dec. 3

7:00 a.m. The Simpsons - Christmas episodes

10:30 a.m. Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic 2

11:30 a.m. The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

12:00 p.m. Jingle All the Way 2

2:00 p.m. Christmas with the Kranks

4:00 p.m. Disney's A Christmas Carol

6:00 p.m. Home Alone

8:30 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m. Jingle All the Way 2

Friday, Dec. 4

7:00 a.m. Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic

8:05 a.m. The Preacher's Wife

10:45 a.m. Christmas with the Kranks

12:50 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

2:30 p.m. The Santa Clause

4:40 p.m. The Santa Clause 2

7:10 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

9:15 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

11:55 p.m. Deck the Halls (2006)

Saturday, Dec. 5

7:00 a.m. The Preacher's Wife

9:40 a.m. Deck the Halls (2006)

11:45 a.m. Prancer Returns

1:50 p.m. Jingle All the Way 2

3:55 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

6:35 p.m. Santa Claus is Comin' to Town

7:40 p.m. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

8:45 p.m. Frosty the Snowman

9:20 p.m. The Santa Clause

11:30 p.m. The Santa Clause 2

Sunday, Dec. 6

7:00 a.m. Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

8:00 a.m. Prancer Returns

10:10 a.m. Jingle All the Way 2

12:15 p.m. Disney's A Christmas Carol

2:20 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:00 p.m. Santa Claus is Comin' to Town

5:05 p.m. Frosty the Snowman

5:40 p.m. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

6:45 p.m. Home Alone

9:15 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

11:55 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Monday, Dec. 7

10:30 a.m. The Truth About Christmas

12:30 p.m. The Holiday

3:30 p.m. Love Actually

6:30 p.m. The Santa Clause

8:30 p.m. The Santa Clause 2

12:00 a.m. Christmas with the Kranks

Tuesday, Dec. 8

7:00 a.m. Christmas with the Kranks

10:30 a.m. Love Actually

1:35 p.m. The Preacher's Wife

4:10 p.m. The Perfect Holiday

6:15 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

8:20 p.m. Almost Christmas – Freeform Premiere

12:00 a.m. Black Nativity

Wednesday, Dec. 9

10:30 a.m. Santa's Apprentice

12:00 p.m. Prancer Returns

2:00 p.m. Disney's A Christmas Carol

4:00 p.m. The Star (2017) – Freeform Premiere

6:00 p.m. Home Alone

8:30 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m. Prancer Returns

Thursday, Dec. 10

7:00 a.m. The Simpsons – Christmas episodes

10:30 a.m. The Star (2017)

12:30 p.m. The Santa Clause

2:30 p.m. The Santa Clause 2

5:00 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

7:00 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

8:30 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12:00 a.m. Christmas with the Kranks

Friday, Dec. 11

7:00 a.m. Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

8:00 a.m. Snow

10:00 a.m. Snow 2: Brain Freeze

12:00 p.m. Snowglobe

2:00 p.m. Christmas with the Kranks

4:05 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

6:45 p.m. Home Alone

9:15 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

11:55 p.m. Daddy's Home 2 – Freeform Premiere

Saturday, Dec. 12

7:00 a.m. The Simpsons – Christmas episodes

8:00 a.m. Daddy's Home 2

10:05 a.m. The Santa Clause

12:15 p.m. The Santa Clause 2

2:45 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

4:50 p.m. Toy Story  

6:50 p.m. Toy Story 2 

8:55 p.m. Toy Story 3

11:25 p.m. Toy Story That Time Forgot 

11:55 p.m. Disney's A Christmas Carol

Sunday, Dec. 13

7:00 a.m. Love the Coopers

9:30 a.m. Toy Story That Time Forgot

10:00 a.m. Prancer Returns

12:00 p.m. Disney's A Christmas Carol

2:05 p.m. Home Alone

4:35 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

7:15 p.m. The Santa Clause

9:25 p.m. The Santa Clause 2

11:55 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Monday, Dec. 14

7:00 a.m. Prancer Returns

11:00 a.m. The Perfect Holiday

1:00 p.m. Almost Christmas

3:30 p.m. Home Alone

6:00 p.m. Home Alone: 2 Lost in New York

8:30 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12:00 a.m. The Perfect Holiday

Tuesday, Dec. 15

10:30 a.m. The Magic Snowflake

12:00 p.m. Jingle All the Way 2

2:00 p.m. Christmas with the Kranks

4:05 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

5:45 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas

8:25 p.m. Disney's A Christmas Carol

10:30 p.m. Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice

12:00 a.m. Jingle All the Way 2

Wednesday, Dec. 16

11:30 a.m. Christmas with the Kranks

1:35 p.m. Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

4:15 p.m. The Santa Clause

6:25 p.m. The Santa Clause 2

8:55 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

12:00 a.m. Black Nativity

Thursday, Dec. 17

7:00 a.m. The Simpsons – Christmas episodes

10:30 a.m. Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

1:00 p.m. The Holiday

4:00 p.m. Disney's A Christmas Carol

6:00 p.m. Home Alone

8:30 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m. Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve

Friday, Dec. 18

7:00 a.m. Holiday in Handcuffs

9:05 a.m. The Holiday

12:15 p.m. Disney's A Christmas Carol

2:20 p.m. The Santa Clause

4:25 p.m. The Santa Clause 2

6:55 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

9:00 p.m. Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018) – Freeform Premiere

11:00 p.m. The Star (2017)

1:00 a.m. The Simpsons – Christmas episodes

Saturday, Dec. 19

7:00 a.m. Kung Fu Panda Holiday

7:30 a.m. The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

8:00 a.m. The Star (2017)

10:05 a.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

11:45 a.m. Home Alone

2:15 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

4:55 p.m. Frosty the Snowman

5:30 p.m. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

6:35 p.m. Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)

8:40 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

11:20 p.m. Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

Sunday, Dec. 20

7:00 a.m. The Simpsons – Christmas episodes

9:30 a.m. Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

12:10 p.m Jingle All the Way 2

2:20 p.m. Santa Claus is Comin' to Town

3:25 p.m. Frosty the Snowman

4:00 p.m. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

5:05 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

7:45 p.m. Home Alone

10:15 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:55 a.m. Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

Monday, Dec. 21

10:30 a.m. Jingle All the Way 2

12:30 p.m. Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

3:00 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:30 p.m. The Santa Clause

6:30 p.m. The Santa Clause 2

9:00 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

12:00 a.m. Christmas with the Kranks

Tuesday, Dec. 22

7:00 a.m. Santa's Apprentice

8:30 a.m. Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

11:00 a.m. The Perfect Holiday

1:00 p.m. Christmas with the Kranks

3:05 p.m. Disney's A Christmas Carol

5:10 p.m. Home Alone

7:40 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

10:20 p.m. The Night Before – Freeform Premiere

12:30 a.m. The Simpsons – Christmas episodes

Wednesday, Dec. 23

7:30 a.m. Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve

9:30 a.m. The Mistle-tones

11:30 a.m. Holiday in Handcuffs

1:30 p.m. The Santa Clause

3:35 p.m. The Santa Clause 2

6:05 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

8:10 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

10:50 p.m. Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

11:55 p.m. Prancer Returns

Thursday, Dec. 24

7:00 a.m. The Simpsons – Christmas episodes

10:30 a.m. Prancer Returns

12:30 p.m. Home Alone

3:00 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

5:35 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

8:15 p.m. Frosty the Snowman

8:50 p.m. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

9:55 p.m. Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

12:00 a.m. The Simpsons – Christmas episodes

Wednesday, Dec. 25

7:00 a.m. The Simpsons – Christmas episodes

10:30 a.m. The Santa Clause

12:30 p.m. The Santa Clause 2

2:30 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

4:30 p.m. Frosty the Snowman

5:00 p.m. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

6:00 p.m. Home Alone

8:30 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m. Matilda

All this Christmas talk has us wondering, how soon is too soon to hang some stockings? 

