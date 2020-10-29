Watch KJ Apa and Sofia Carson Face COVID-23 in Dystopian Songbird Trailer

Related : Sofia Carson Talks Unrequited Love in "I Luv U"

What will happen if the coronavirus continues to spread?

That's what actors KJ Apa and Sofia Carson are trying to figure out in the terrifying thriller Songbird. The trailer, which was released on Oct. 29 on Twitter, takes place 213 weeks into a quarantine lockdown in 2022. The COVID-19 has mutated into COVID-23, and leaving your home could result in either contracting the virus or being shot by armed forces.

According to Variety, Riverdale star Apa who plays a character "who has a rare immunity and is therefore able to work as a delivery man. Carson portrays his girlfriend, who's sheltering at home." To be closer to his girlfriend, the essential worker will have to dodge "martial law, murderous vigilantes and a powerful family" led by Demi Moore.

In the trailer, Carson—from Disney's Descendants—can be seen walking around her home alone on her phone, video chatting with her boyfriend (super relatable) and watching hazmat-suited Department of Sanitation personnel knock down her neighbors' doors if they're suspect to have the virus (not so relatable).