The CW Reveals Premiere Dates For The Flash, Batwoman, Riverdale and More

The CW just gave us premiere dates for all of its new and returning shows and the fun starts Sunday, Jan. 17 with Batwoman.

Riverdale, Season 4 finaleThe CW

January cannot come soon enough!

The CW just announced premiere dates for all of its would-be fall 2020 TV shows and now we finally know how long we have to wait to see Javicia Leslie suit up as Batwoman for the first time, or to find out what life is like after graduation on Riverdale

The network made the decision back in May to start its fall season in January as long as production could start in September. It looks like everything's on track, despite the global pandemic that caused massive delays. 

First, The CW will be hosting the inaugural Critics Choice Super Awards on Sunday, Jan. 10  Two Sentence Horror Stories returns on Tuesday, Jan. 12 followed by the U.S. debut of supernatural drama Trickster on Tuesday, Jan. 12.

The superhero fun begins the following week with Batwoman on Sunday, Jan. 17, featuring Javicia Leslie's debut as the titular caped crusader. She'll be all alone in the Arrowverse until Black Lightning returns on Monday, Feb. 8, followed by The Flash and the series premiere of Superman & Lois on Tuesday, Feb. 23. Supergirl and Legends of Tomorrow will return midseason. 

photos
Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2020 Guide

In the land of dramatic human teens, Riverdale and Nancy Drew will both premiere Wednesday, Jan. 20, just a couple days after All American returns on Monday, Jan. 18. 

In the land of dramatic not-quite-as-human teens, Legacies is back on Thursday, Jan. 21 and Charmed returns on Sunday, Jan. 24. 

Finally, Supernatural will be long gone by then, but Jared Padalecki returns to Thursdays in Walker, which premieres Thursday, Jan. 21. 

You can keep up with all of the upcoming premiere dates below! 

