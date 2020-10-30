How Heidi Klum Became the Queen of Halloween

Related : Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz Detail Their Halloween Costumes

"When I moved to America, I immediately fell in love with Halloween and the spookiness of it. All that was missing was a fantastic party. It felt like a real opportunity for me."

Heidi Klum wasn't lying when she described her feelings towards the scariest day of the year during a 2018 interview with The Hollywood Reporter. For the last two decades, the model has capitalized on that opportunity in a big way by hosting an annual gathering for Hollywood's elite ghouls and gals. And thanks to her jaw-dropping costumes, each one more intricate than the last, she's secured herself the undisputed title of Queen of Halloween.

"By me doing crazy, elaborate outfits as the host, my hope had always been that all my guests would follow. And it's worked because, over the years, people have become increasingly more outrageous with their costumes," the America's Got Talent judge explained. "The party has become almost legendary. It's epic. I feel like my love for Halloween has made other people fall in love with the holiday, too."