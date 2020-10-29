Brooklyn Beckham Says He "Can't Wait to Start a Family" With Nicola Peltz in Anniversary Tribute

Related : Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz Are Engaged

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are ready to take the next step in their relationship.

On Thursday, Oct. 29, the model posted two pics on Instagram of him and his Bates Model star fiancée getting sudsy in the bathtub together.

"happy 1 year anniversary baby. I'm the luckiest person to have you by my side x I can not wait to grow old with you and start a family with you," Brooklyn wrote in the caption of the romantic post. "love you so much."

Nicola responded to the sweet message in the comments, writing, "i more than love you brooklyn."

The Transformers: Age of Extinction star also shared the bathtub photos to Instagram, which revealed a big lipstick kiss mark on Nicola's cheek in the second image of the slideshow.

"happy anniversary to the love of my life. i am the luckiest girl in the world to get to be by your side through it all," she wrote. "you have the most beautiful heart i've ever known and anyone in your life is lucky to be in it. i promise to always take care of you. i love you more everyday."