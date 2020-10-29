Here's How Katy Perry Keeps Daughter Daisy Dove With Her Always

Related : Katy Perry Poses in Bra & Underwear for Postpartum Selfie

New parents Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom want you to go vote!

On Oct. 29, the singer took to Instagram to post a video that she captioned, "mom & dad here reminding you that YOUR VOTE COUNTS!" The post urged people to cast in person, but delivered the message in song.

Katy began, "Rise and shine and get to the polls now."

Orlando joined in, "Vote in person, not with the mail-in ballot."

Katy finished up with, "Now's the time to vote in person, person, people of the United States."

The Pirates of the Caribbean star added that the vote is for "the future generations," including the couple's daughter Daisy Dove. Although the newest Bloom wasn't in the video, the singer's devoted fans spotted Katy's thin gold necklace with the letters D-A-I-S-Y-D-O-V-E. Even with the letter 'D' backwards, fans gushed over the public love note.

The couple announced the birth of Daisy Dove through UNICEF, the organization both Katy and Orlando are Goodwill Ambassadors for.