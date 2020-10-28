Exclusive

Khloe Kardashian Tests Positive For Coronavirus in KUWTK Teaser
Chrissy TeigenSasha ObamaGwen & BlakeKardashiansPhotosVideos

Chrishell Stause Was Considered for The Bachelorette Years Ago

ABC's SVP of Alternative Series, Specials and Late Night Programming Robert Mills revealed on The Viall Files that Chrishell Stause was in talks to be the Bachelorette a decade ago.

By Elyse Dupre Oct 28, 2020 8:21 PMTags
The BachelorThe BacheloretteCelebritiesBachelor NationSelling Sunset
Related: Chrishell Stause Never Felt More Alive After "DWTS"

Did Chrishell Stause consider roses before real estate?

During the Oct. 27 episode of The Viall Files, Robert Mills, ABC's Senior Vice President of Alternative Series, Specials and Late Night Programming, revealed the Selling Sunset star was considered for The Bachelorette over a decade ago.

"I actually have had lunch with Chrishell—this was about 10 or 11 years ago—to talk about being the Bachelorette," he told host and former Bachelor Nick Viall.

It all started when Mills and his team were trying to decide what program to debut over that summer. "Summer's where a lot of alternative programming starts," he explained. "We had been doing stuff that wasn't really working. So, we were like, 'Well, what's something that we could do that we know would work.'"

And while ABC regularly alternates between The Bachelor and The Bachelorette today, Mills explained this wasn't always the case. "There was a time when Bachelorette was sort of done just, like, every so often when they decided to do it," the executive shared, noting "there was, like, four Bachelors for every one Bachelorette."

photos
All of the Women Who Were Almost the Bachelorette

Still, Mills and his co-workers decided to give the show a shot. "The bar for success is lower in the summer," he said. "Because that's, I think, why Bachelorette wasn't done as much—because it didn't do as well as Bachelor did."

So, they started searching for a lead. The casting director then suggested they meet with Stause. "We had this incredible lunch—I think it was at the Beverly Hills Hotel—and just she was awesome. And I was convinced. I'm like, 'This is the Bachelorette.'"

However, it was around this time that Brad Womack sent home both DeAnna Pappas and Jenni Croft during The Bachelor season 11 finale. Fans soon started rooting for Pappas to take on the rose distribution duties.

"I remember Ellen DeGeneres actually calling the president of ABC at the time saying, 'This woman needs to be the Bachelorette,'" Mills said. "This was before we even said we were going to do a Bachelorette. And, at that point, it's like, 'Well how do we not do that?'"

ABC/Frank Ockenfels

It turns out, Stause was an actress on All My Children at the time. And while she didn't make it to the Bachelor mansion, her journey to find love did lead her to marry Justin Hartley in 2017. However, the This Is Us actor filed for divorce in 2019.

 

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Khloe Kardashian Tests Positive For COVID-19 in KUWTK Teaser

2

Every Photo From Kim Kardashian's 40th Birthday Trip

3

Kylie Jenner Admits It's "Sad" She Hides Her "True Personality"

Stause still ended up on ABC, though, and is currently a contestant on Dancing With the Stars

To hear the full interview, check out The Viall Files.

Sign up for our weekly Bachelor Beat newsletter to get all of your Bachelor Nation updates!

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Khloe Kardashian Tests Positive For COVID-19 in KUWTK Teaser

2

Every Photo From Kim Kardashian's 40th Birthday Trip

3

Kylie Jenner Admits It's "Sad" She Hides Her "True Personality"

4

Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro & Jen Harley Debut New Lovers

5

Armie Hammer Reflects on ''Wake-Up Call'' That Led Him to Seek Help