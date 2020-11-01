Why JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers May Just Be The Bachelorette’s Biggest Success Story

Related : Clare Crawley's Biggest Regret on "The Bachelorette"

Get you a man who flirts with you from just a few feet away. We're guessing JoJo Fletcher would tell us it's not a bad deal.

Because a quick scroll through her Instagram feed reveals fiancé Jordan Rodgers is among her most active followers. Just a few days after commenting on a snap of her new Etsy collaboration, "Looks delicious!!! The food looks pretty good too," he was at it again, propositioning his future wife through some eBay spon con. "You. Are. Adorable. What are you doing tonight? I'd love to eat some food with you," he wrote, inspiring one fan to gush, "can you two be any cuter"?

Clearly not. Though it begs the question: At what point exactly did the Bachelorette couple so doubted that Fletcher placed a bet with E! News they'd still be together a year after their 2016 engagement become one of the franchise's biggest success stories?