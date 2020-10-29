Watch Princess Diana's Heartbreaking Message in The Crown S4 Trailer: “All I Want Is to Be Loved”

Related : "The Crown" Season 4 Will Tell the Story of Princess Diana

Is season four of The Crown about to be the most devastating?

Welp, all signs are pointing in that direction. Following a series of pretty ominous teasers, Netflix has released the official trailer for the royal showdown and we recommend stocking up on Kleenex before giving it a watch.

Several seconds into the new clip, Gillian Anderson appears as British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, one of the most polarizing political figures in the U.K.'s history. "Your Majesty, I think we have enough respect for one another personally to ask ourselves some of the bigger questions, woman to woman," she tells Olivia Colman's Queen Elizabeth II in a seconds-long exchange that proves the real-life figure was dead-set on asserting herself as a force to be reckoned with.

And though Thatcher lists all the reasons for which she believes she's successful as prime minister, the queen is quick to call out the "joblessness, recession, crises" that have arose under her reign. The clip promises a tense dynamic between these two. And, spoiler alert, we're pumped to see how, exactly, producers tackle the years that lead to Thatcher's actual resignation in November 1990.