Nicole Kidman Reveals Why Her and Keith Urban’s Kids Don't Have Instagram Accounts

Khloe Kardashian Tests Positive For Coronavirus in KUWTK Teaser
During a recent interview, Nicole Kidman revealed the totally relatable reason why her and Keith Urban’s kids are not on social media.

Nicole Kidman revealed her gripe with social media and surely many parents can relate to her sentiments. 

During an October interview with ITV's daytime talk show Loose Women, The Undoing star confessed to not being technologically savvy enough to allow her and Keith Urban's two children to have their own social media accounts. 

"Because I'm not very techie myself so it's very hard for me to monitor it and stay on it and not have them—I won't let them be on Instagram," she explained. "I won't let them—you know and I have a 12-year-old right now who's chomping at the bit wanting to like get into all that and I'm like, ‘No, no no.'" 

The multi-Golden Globe winner called the social media conversation a "constant push/pull" and added, "I would say a lot of parents would say the same thing. Am I right?"

The actress and country music star share two children together—Faith Margaret Kidman Urban, 9, and Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, 12.

Nicole also has two children from her previous marriage with Tom CruiseIsabella Jane Cruise, 27, whose public Instagram has amassed over 25,000 followers and Connor Cruise, 25, who uses his accounts sparingly. 

 

The Kidman-Urban girls live grounded lives in Nashville, Tenn. and apparently sound more like locals rather than their Aussie parents. In a September interview with Dax Shepard and Monica Padman on the Armchair Expert podcast, Keith noted, "I'm not aware of it, it's just how they sound. I couldn't picture them any other way. They sound like everybody else. They blend right in."

 

